Soldiers assist and transfer an injured motorcyclist to an assistance center

In the last hours, it has been reported that personnel from the Armed Forces provided first aid in a timely manner and evacuated a motorcyclist who suffered a traffic accident tonight to a care center.

According to the military institution, it is about José Mardoqueo Molina Aquino, who suffered a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle near the El Platillo roundabout on the way to Puerto de la Libertad.

The injured man was transferred to Hospital San Rafael de Santa Tecla to receive the attention of health personnel.

In the afternoon, in a similar case, a soldier also provided first aid to a motorcyclist who was the victim of a traffic accident on the road that leads from Nejapa to Quezaltepeque.

