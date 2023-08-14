Soldiers assist and transfer an injured motorcyclist to an assistance center

In the last hours, it has been reported that personnel from the Armed Forces provided first aid in a timely manner and evacuated a motorcyclist who suffered a traffic accident tonight to a care center.

According to the military institution, it is about José Mardoqueo Molina Aquino, who suffered a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle near the El Platillo roundabout on the way to Puerto de la Libertad.

🚨🇸🇻 | THE LATEST: SOLDIERS HELP AND TRANSFER INJURED MOTORCYCLE RIDER TO A HOSPITAL staff of the @FUERZARMADASV provided first aid in a timely manner and evacuated José Mardoqueo Molina Aquino to the San Rafael de Santa Tecla Hospital, who suffered an accident of … pic.twitter.com/DYAywCPAwj – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 14, 2023

The injured man was transferred to Hospital San Rafael de Santa Tecla to receive the attention of health personnel.

In the afternoon, in a similar case, a soldier also provided first aid to a motorcyclist who was the victim of a traffic accident on the road that leads from Nejapa to Quezaltepeque.

🇸🇻| MILITARY PROVIDE FIRST AID CARE TO INJURED MOTORCYCLE RIDER elements of the @FUERZARMADASV provide first aid to a motorcyclist who was the victim of a traffic accident, on the road that leads from Nejapa to Quezaltepeque. pic.twitter.com/wiA9jfbke1 – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 14, 2023

