Soldiers escaped with weapons in Colombia, Huila

In a worrying event, three soldiers attached to the Tenerife battalion, belonging to the platoon of the Santa Ana village in the municipality of Colombia, Huila, deserted in the early hours of the morning, taking with them high-caliber weapons belonging to the National Army.

The deserting soldiers, according to the known information, took 4 Galil 5.56 endowment rifles, an MGL grenade launcher and 15 40mm grenades.

The event has generated great concern in the military and security authorities, since weapons in the wrong hands can represent a danger to the community and potentially be used in criminal activities.

Authorities have activated a search and capture operation to find the whereabouts of the deserting soldiers and recover the stolen war material. Efforts are being coordinated with local security forces to expedite the search and ensure the prompt recovery of the weapons.

In the same way, the respective investigations are being carried out in order to find out the reasons that led these soldiers to escape with such important war material.

The deserting soldiers were identified as Jainer Enrique Manjarrez Jiménez, Jorge Enrique Rodríguez Delgado and Wilder Albeiro Rojas Rivera.

It is worth mentioning that authorities from the department of Huila have been carrying out different types of activities in order to combat the criminal structures that operate in the department of Huila. Given this, some specific sectors have been reinforced militarily and in the same way the joint work with the communities has allowed positive results.