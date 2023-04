A shotgun and cartridges were found in a state of abandonment by elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) while they were conducting a patrol as part of the actions of the Territorial Control Plan in conjunction with the National Civil Police (PNC). The discovery took place in the canton of San Gregorio, in the municipality of Sensuntepeque, […]

