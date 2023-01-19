270 forest complaints, 10 accompaniments to humanitarian demining, 71 follow-ups to minor permits, 110 PQRS and 242 wild animals attended, are part of the balance of results obtained by the Ariari Regional during the year 2022 in the 16 municipalities of Meta that it has in its jurisdiction .

Of the reported complaints, 94 sanction processes were initiated last year by the Environmental Authority in the lower and middle Ariari. Deforestation, illegal use of wood, intervention in protected areas, and expansion of livestock borders are the complaints attended with the greatest recurrence in the area.

In addition, 128 mammals, 47 reptiles, and 64 birds were received by the regional office after receiving the report from the community, the military, and the mayors’ offices. The municipalities where more veterinary medical attention was requested were Granada with 147 calls; San Martín de los Llanos with 34 and San Juan de Arama with 11 requests.

Finally, the Entity thanks the community for the support and information provided to achieve these important results in favor of the conservation of the fauna and flora of the region, and invites them to report environmental impacts at 3103341377, or contact the Regional Ariari, at number 3142959105, if it is a situation that affects the natural resources of Meta.

Source: Cormacarena

