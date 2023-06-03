Soldiers in Baraya have already been evacuated: Army pronounces

“Yesterday, the 16 soldiers and 2 non-commissioned officers affected by the terrorist action were evacuated by helicopter to the city of Neiva, complying with the previously announced plan,” the Army said in a statement.

The Fifth Division and the Command of Military Engineers have issued a statement in relation to a video alert issued by the uniformed officers who were in Río Blanco, Baraya, Huila, a place where on May 31 they were the object of an attack by dissidences.

As part of the measures adopted in situations that affect the development of humanitarian demining operations, two Security Councils were held, one in Neiva and the other in Baraya, in which regional authorities and the tripartite commission formed by the Ministry participated. of National Defense, the General Command of the Military Forces and the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace.

The Army emphasized that the device of the Ninth Brigade troops, in charge of the security of demining personnel and the community, has been reinforced.

The demining soldiers who made the video have also been displaced from the sector where they were.

The National Army Command has ordered the immediate displacement of an inspection commission to verify any situation that has arisen within the line of command.

Humanitarian demining operations in the sector are temporarily suspended while the device is reconfigured, which implies the strengthening of military operations.

In coordination with the local authorities, a meeting space will be established with the communities to continue supporting, accompanying and protecting them, with the aim of preventing them from being affected by antipersonnel mines.

Since its creation in 2016, the Humanitarian Demining Brigade of the National Army has carried out operations in 27 departments and 260 municipalities. To date, more than 17 million square meters have been intervened, of which more than 12 million are free of suspicion of mines. In addition, they have to