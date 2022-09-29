Listen to the audio version of the article

Il Sole 24 ORE SpA, due to the lack of non-competition commitments undertaken at the time, is part of the education business, a sector highly synergistic with the other business lines of the Group, with the “Sole 24 ORE Formazione” brand.

The training proposal will leverage the skills, professionalism and history of the 24 ORE Group, focusing on the added value that characterizes the entire offer of a multimedia group that is unique in the Italian publishing scene for the quality of information.

“Since 1994 Il Sole 24 Ore has made the skills and excellence of its experts and journalists available for the growth of managers, PA representatives, professionals – commented Mirja Cartia d’Asero, Managing Director of Il Sole 24 Ore SpA – Now the 24 ORE Group is back as a protagonist in the education market with “Sole 24 Ore Formazione”, thanks to a reliability widely recognized by the market, combined with the innovative vision of a media company leader in economic-financial and regulatory information . Our training strategy aims to transfer our knowledge to those who choose to entrust their professional growth to Sole 24 Ore, contributing to the development of people and therefore of the country ».