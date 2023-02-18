Home News Solemn Eucharist for the 70 years of the Diocese of Pereira.
News

Solemn Eucharist for the 70 years of the Diocese of Pereira.

by admin
Solemn Eucharist for the 70 years of the Diocese of Pereira.

In the Cathedral of Our Lady of Poverty, the solemn Eucharist for the 70th anniversary of the Diocese of Pereira was held on the morning of this Saturday, February 18.

The mass was presided over by Monsignor Rigoberto Bermúdez, who has been in charge of this religious institution for 11 years; In addition, it was attended by Monsignor Tulio Duque Gutiérrez, Bishop Emeritus Diocese of Pereira; Monsignor Fabio Suescún Mutis, Military Bishop Emeritus of Colombia; Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, Bishop Diocese of Buenaventura; Monsignor Hency Martínez Vargas, Bishop Diocese of La Dorada; Monsignor David Paul Charters, private secretary Apostolic Nuncio in Colombia, likewise the priests of the parishes of Pereira were present.

In addition, the Secretary of the Government of Pereira, Karen Zape, and Colonel Javier Raúl Gallego Duque, Commander of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, attended.

Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal

