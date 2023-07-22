Home » SolGold PLC Announces Investor Presentation Seite 1
SolGold PLC Announces Investor Presentation Seite 1

SolGold PLC Announces Investor Presentation Seite 1

SolGold is pleased to announce that Scott Caldwell, CEO of SolGold and President of SolGold Ecuador, will provide a live presentation and answer questions relating to the Company's recent activities via the 6ix.com platform on 20 July 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (EST), 1:00 p.m. (BST), and 10:00 p.m. (AEST).

Investor Presentation

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / SolGold is pleased to announce that Scott Caldwell, CEO of SolGold and President of SolGold Ecuador, will provide a live
presentation and answer questions relating to the Company’s recent activities via the 6ix.com platform on 20 July 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (EST), 1:00 p.m. (BST), and 10:00 p.m. (AEST).

Interested parties can register for SolGold’s webcast for free via the following link:

