Solid Gold Releases Guidelines for Experts on Immunonutrition for Dogs and Cats at Pet Nutrition and Health Conference

Solid Gold, an imported pet nutrition brand under the Health & Happiness Group, recently participated in the “Second Pet Nutrition and Health Conference” in Beijing. The conference, organized by the Animal Nutrition Branch of the Chinese Association of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, aimed to promote scientific and technological progress in pet food and health research, with a focus on pet intestinal health.

During the conference, Solid Gold discussed the regulation of immune homeostasis and health levels for pets through nutrition. Along with JD Pet and industry experts, they released the “Guidelines for Experts on Immunonutrition for Dogs and Cats” to provide scientific advice on pet raising and improve pet immunity.

The pet market in China is experiencing rapid development, but many pet owners lack professional knowledge and guidance on pet nutrition. This lack of knowledge often leads to a decline in pet immunity and overall health. To address this issue, Solid Gold collaborated with JD Pet and industry experts to release the guidelines, aiming to fill the knowledge gap and provide pet owners with professional advice on immune nutrition.

The guidelines emphasize the importance of immunity for pets, as good immunity not only protects against diseases but also contributes to the overall well-being and homeostasis of dogs and cats throughout their lives. The guidelines also highlight the role of protein, immunoglobulins, amino acids, probiotics, and fish oil in immune regulation.

Liu Chao, Director of JD Pet Dry Food for Cats, stated that enhancing immunity is crucial for all pets, and JD Pet aims to provide consumers with professional services to improve the mental vitality and reduce diseases and sub-health in healthy dogs and cats.

The conference also featured presentations by experts, including Wu Zhenlong, a professor at China Agricultural University, who discussed the immune improvement needs and nutritional support suggestions for dogs and cats. Wu Yi from the National Feed Engineering Technology Research Center of China Agricultural University shared a report on the mechanism and application of blood-derived immunoglobulins, highlighting their role in enhancing the intestinal barrier function and improving intestinal flora.

Solid Gold has been actively researching pet intestinal health and collaborating with professional institutions to verify the feeding effects of their products. They have achieved leading scientific research results in pet immunity improvement. Their products, such as Suli High Immunity Granular Cat Food and Suligao Immunity Bibimbap, have been shown to improve immune challenge, digestion, and intestinal stability in cats.

The growing demand for pet health products and services in China reflects the changing role of pets in society and the increasing focus on quality pet care. Solid Gold aims to lead the industry’s high-quality development by continuing to invest in research and development, focusing on pet nutrition, and developing more pet foods that enhance intestinal health and immunity.

Overall, Solid Gold’s participation in the second pet nutrition and health conference demonstrates their commitment to scientific evidence and their dedication to providing pet owners with high-quality and scientifically proven nutrition options for their pets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

