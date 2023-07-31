Home » Solidarity campaign in La Plata to help displaced families
News

Solidarity campaign in La Plata to help displaced families

by admin
Solidarity campaign in La Plata to help displaced families

The mayor in charge of the municipality of La Plata, David Paredes Trujillo, has called on the Huilense population to unite in a solidarity campaign in support of the families victims of the conflict who have been displaced from their homes.

Approximately 900 people have had to leave their homes, coming from villages near the town of San Miguel, after the combats that took place between the Army and Farc dissidents, which left the death of a minor under 4 years of age.

The situation of displacement has generated an urgent need for humanitarian assistance for these families affected by violence. That is why the mayor invited the community to offer their support and solidarity to help these people in difficult times.

All donations will be received at the Diocesan Food Bank, located at Carrera 6 NO. 3-24 (behind the San Sebastián church). Those who wish to collaborate with a consignment can do so to the Bancolombia savings account 84500000796 of the Diocesan Food Bank.

It may interest you: The public order crisis worsens in La Plata

The mayor has highlighted the importance of solidarity and community unity at times like these, when many families have had to leave their homes and need everyone’s support to overcome this difficult situation.

For more information and to coordinate donations, the WhatsApp number 3144233010 has been enabled.

The solidarity campaign seeks to alleviate the most urgent needs of these displaced families, providing them with support and hope in the midst of adversity.

It is worth mentioning that under Decree 10.02.2-095, manifest urgency was established in response to the aforementioned acts of violence that have affected nearly 900 displaced people.

You may also like

Körber Foundation: The education system is caught in...

End clap for the 7th edition of the...

Two-Year-Old Boy Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection After...

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Celebrates 10 Years: A Model...

The city of Klagenfurt receives a complaint from...

Long-term unchanged Taiwan stock fund has potential

Puente Aranda: they recovered merchandise valued at $200...

Bau & Boden: Ortner’s estate is broke, discord...

Trump is expected to be charged with interfering...

Carmen de Atrato: they release a guácharo in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy