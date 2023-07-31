Solidarity campaign in La Plata to help displaced families

The mayor in charge of the municipality of La Plata, David Paredes Trujillo, has called on the Huilense population to unite in a solidarity campaign in support of the families victims of the conflict who have been displaced from their homes.

Approximately 900 people have had to leave their homes, coming from villages near the town of San Miguel, after the combats that took place between the Army and Farc dissidents, which left the death of a minor under 4 years of age.

The situation of displacement has generated an urgent need for humanitarian assistance for these families affected by violence. That is why the mayor invited the community to offer their support and solidarity to help these people in difficult times.

All donations will be received at the Diocesan Food Bank, located at Carrera 6 NO. 3-24 (behind the San Sebastián church). Those who wish to collaborate with a consignment can do so to the Bancolombia savings account 84500000796 of the Diocesan Food Bank.

The mayor has highlighted the importance of solidarity and community unity at times like these, when many families have had to leave their homes and need everyone’s support to overcome this difficult situation.

For more information and to coordinate donations, the WhatsApp number 3144233010 has been enabled.

The solidarity campaign seeks to alleviate the most urgent needs of these displaced families, providing them with support and hope in the midst of adversity.

It is worth mentioning that under Decree 10.02.2-095, manifest urgency was established in response to the aforementioned acts of violence that have affected nearly 900 displaced people.