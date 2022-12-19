The “solidarity Christmas” is back. After two years of forced stop, yesterday morning Piazza dei Martiri was once again populated by associations, their stories, activities, proposals. Eighteen realities that responded to the ninth edition of the event, useful for supporting a world, that of the third sector, which wants to get back among the people, make itself known, collect adhesions and funds. New this year is the presence of the Renier musical high school.

«A beautiful emotion and a great satisfaction for us to be here», rejoices Tommaso Donatucci, piano teacher. «We are happy to let our students hear on this occasion to the community. We thank the City for trusting us.” The pupils proposed, at various times, «a small piece for four drums, a capella choral pieces, and then contemporary pop songs with a Christmas theme».

Kindergarten and sweets

Among the 18 associations present along the liston is the San Gaetano Kindergarten association. “We are here as a parents’ association,” explains Silvia De Bona, educational coordinator of the Castion kindergarten. «All parents of registered children are members by right and participate in the life of the kindergarten. In the stand we offer homemade desserts from mothers and the book that tells the 100th anniversary of the kindergarten».

The health area

Many of the participating realities operate in the health sector. There is the Agd – Young Diabetic Association. “We offer help and support to the families of diabetic and insulin-dependent children”, says Lorenzo Bellé, president of the Belluno and Feltre section. «A strong psychological support from the experience developed over the years. We need financial support to buy medicines or devices useful for the daily life of young diabetics”.

Then there is Lidap, the Italian league against anxiety disorders, agoraphobia and panic attacks. “We have offered people this new reality, recently born in Belluno”, informs the provincial contact person Marco Carbone. “In this period, the number of people suffering from this discomfort is increasingly strong. We are present and at the disposal of those who need it».

The Red Cross has devised a curious and colorful «sustainable initiative». «The objects on display», says Irene Bertoncini, «were all in our homes before: we decided to give them new life, packaging them for the children. Handmade items with reused materials by our volunteers. We have combined sustainability and solidarity and the fun of children».

Aido is also present. “We want to make ourselves known and spread the word of the gift as much as possible”, underlines the provincial president Miriam Nabari. «Since we are volunteers», adds Sandra Da Riz, president of the Valbelluna municipal section, «participating in an event of this type is an important message. There’s always a need for volunteering.” At the banquet, Christmas parcels with a millefiori from Apidolomiti and an Aido bandana, as well as gadgets (handmade keyrings, bracelets, earrings) and information material.

We need volunteers

To remain on the need for volunteers, «as a Committee of Understanding», says Elisa Roldo, «we are present to promote the initiative “Get rich in a few hours”. We are happy: several people stopped by to ask about how to volunteer. We have also promoted our other activities, from those of the Europe Area to the support administration and the “Stacco” service».