Solidarity statement to colleague Paolo Berizzi

Solidarity statement to colleague Paolo Berizzi

The Editorial Committee expresses solidarity with his colleague Paolo Berizzi for the new attacks and intimidation received via social media from circles close to the far right. Freedom of the press is a non-negotiable right, all the more so on the eve of an electoral campaign that promises to be decisive for the future of our country. These are threats that are not only to be rejected, but in the face of which Repubblica will never take a step backwards and will continue to fade in defense of its colleagues on the front line.

He Cdr

Management note

The Direction of the Republic rejects the cowardly attempts of intimidation received by his colleague Paolo Berizzi, to whom he returns to reaffirm his solidarity and professional closeness, in the awareness that no threat can ever question the integrity of Repubblica journalism and its journalists.

