‘Solidarity with Palestine’, meeting in honor of the children and women victims of the conflict

In recent days there have been reports of tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, while Muslims are in the holy month of Ramadan, which has produced different tensions between Palestinians and Israelisa tension that had an impact on regional politics throughout the Middle East.

In order to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, this Friday, April 14, the event was held «Solidarity with Palestine. In honor of boys, girls and women.

This initiative of different organizations committed to life of nations, justice and freedom is convened by the Colombian Movement of Solidarity with the Peoples and Governments of ALBA.

This meeting was attended by diplomats, congressmen, social, ethnic, religious and political leaders. As well as researchers, students and civil society organizations, who will join this World Jerusalem Day (Al Quds) which is celebrated every year, the day on which all Muslims and free people of the world raise their voices to express their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, which takes place in Bogotá, there is also talk of this complex conflict, its impact on the regional policy of the Middle East and will analyze theThe situation in Jerusalem today.

To understand a little more about that land where Jesus died, which beyond being a religious symbolafflicts 75 years of conflict that stifles rights and that in recent times the international community has constantly expressed its support for this country.