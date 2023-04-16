Home » ‘Solidarity with Palestine’, meeting in honor of the children and women victims of the conflict
News

‘Solidarity with Palestine’, meeting in honor of the children and women victims of the conflict

by admin
‘Solidarity with Palestine’, meeting in honor of the children and women victims of the conflict

In recent days there have been reports of tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, while Muslims are in the holy month of Ramadan, which has produced different tensions between Palestinians and Israelisa tension that had an impact on regional politics throughout the Middle East.

In order to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, this Friday, April 14, the event was held «Solidarity with Palestine. In honor of boys, girls and women.

This initiative of different organizations committed to life of nations, justice and freedom is convened by the Colombian Movement of Solidarity with the Peoples and Governments of ALBA.

This meeting was attended by diplomats, congressmen, social, ethnic, religious and political leaders. As well as researchers, students and civil society organizations, who will join this World Jerusalem Day (Al Quds) which is celebrated every year, the day on which all Muslims and free people of the world raise their voices to express their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, which takes place in Bogotá, there is also talk of this complex conflict, its impact on the regional policy of the Middle East and will analyze theThe situation in Jerusalem today.

To understand a little more about that land where Jesus died, which beyond being a religious symbolafflicts 75 years of conflict that stifles rights and that in recent times the international community has constantly expressed its support for this country.

See also  Colombia shaken by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 degrees

You may also like

Monza hit at San Siro, Inter ko 1-0...

Conflicts and death toll increase in Sudan: You...

The poet must be able to write despite...

A climber died in the Susa Valley –...

Bundesliga / J28: Faride Alidou decisive against Borussia...

New cases of genital mutilation denounced in indigenous...

Last Generation, under investigation for criminal association –...

Abotsi Ablamvi porté disparu – TOGOTOPNEWS

Day Vásquez launches a new challenge at Nicolás...

Emphasis on cultural heritage and innovation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy