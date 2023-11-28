Thematic Education Promotes Solutions to Urgent Issues – Xinhuanet

The second batch of thematic education on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been launched with the goal of addressing the urgent, difficult, and anxious problems faced by the masses. Localities across the country have been actively participating in rectifying outstanding issues and promoting high-quality development through this education initiative.

The focus of this thematic education is on solving the urgent problems that are of concern to the people. By monitoring and addressing the sentiments of the public, localities aim to relieve worries, warm hearts, and improve overall satisfaction and sense of gain among the people.

Starting from the concerns and worries of the masses, efforts are being made to alleviate blockages, difficulties, and pain points in their everyday lives. Practical implementation and integration of key measures such as theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection, and rectification are being prioritized.

The goal is to win the trust of the people and solidly promote development through hard work and practical solutions. Localities are making every effort to improve the lives of the citizens by focusing on their immediate needs.

The Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department has seen the involvement of various reporters in bringing this important news to the public. With editor Chang Shuting at the helm and reporters Ren Chao, Wei Meng, Chen Shengwei, and Li Meng working on the ground, the promotion of thematic education to solve urgent problems is being effectively communicated.

As the country continues to address the pressing issues faced by its citizens, the promotion of thematic education is seen as a vital step towards a better and more secure future for all. The pursuit of high-quality development through practical problem-solving initiatives is critical for the overall well-being and progress of the nation.

Share this: Facebook

X

