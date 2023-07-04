Home » Solidworld 3D prints an exact copy of a diseased brain – Veneto
News

Solidworld 3D prints an exact copy of a diseased brain – Veneto

by admin
Solidworld 3D prints an exact copy of a diseased brain – Veneto

Before an operation, the doctors studied the tissue

The 3D printing group Solidworld, of Treviso, has created an exact copy of a brain affected by a neoplastic disease of a patient about to undergo surgery, thanks to which the doctors were able to study with great precision the position and size of the fabrics to be removed.
The model, in real size, was obtained through the data provided by radiographic investigations and made with particular resins, which it was possible to color in different ways to highlight the diseased parts.
The service – reports the Treviso company – had been requested by an Italian health facility. The preoperative preparation of the surgeons on the faithful model of the organ to be operated on allows the reduction of the margins of error, a greater speed in the execution with a better expectation of recovery and healing. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Sex and betrayal, Livia: "Why am I unfaithful? My lover makes me feel beautiful"

You may also like

Navy rescued 30 Asian migrants in Cabo Tiburón,...

#Sky20Anni, a special day on the occasion of...

DRC: nearly 50 Mobondo militiamen arrested at Kwango...

Western front of the ELN began an indefinite...

The Controversial Case: Electric Bicycle Owner Held Liable...

This is how small planets can form between...

20 good students from Läänemaa attended the reception...

To jail 5 alleged members of “Los Juanitos”,...

Rome: the competition for 800 new traffic policemen...

Ivonne Nóchez achieves the first silver medal for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy