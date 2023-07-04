Solidworld 3D prints an exact copy of a diseased brain – Veneto

Before an operation, the doctors studied the tissue

The 3D printing group Solidworld, of Treviso, has created an exact copy of a brain affected by a neoplastic disease of a patient about to undergo surgery, thanks to which the doctors were able to study with great precision the position and size of the fabrics to be removed.

The model, in real size, was obtained through the data provided by radiographic investigations and made with particular resins, which it was possible to color in different ways to highlight the diseased parts.

The service – reports the Treviso company – had been requested by an Italian health facility. The preoperative preparation of the surgeons on the faithful model of the organ to be operated on allows the reduction of the margins of error, a greater speed in the execution with a better expectation of recovery and healing. (HANDLE).

