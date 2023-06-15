Solingen wants to outsource service areas in the clinic – Rhineland – news

According to the plans, the laundry, kitchen, building services and transport service are to be outsourced. Since the employees then switch from the collective agreement for the public service to another contract, the hospital and thus the highly indebted city would save a lot of money, namely three million euros a year.

losses for employees

On the other hand, new employees in the Service-Society accept significant losses. Greens, Left and the electoral community BfS calculated that that would be three to five euros an hour. They reject the plans. There is enough savings potential in other areas, say the Greens. CDU and SPD but had agreed on the spin-off in backroom meetings.

“Step towards securing the future”

The proponents see the spin-off as an important step towards securing the future of the hospital. According to the CDU and SPD, salaries are particularly high in the lower wage brackets. The money is missing for necessary investments in the hospital.

SPD unloaded

The Yes of the Social Democrats to the spin-off plans at the hospital has led to heavy criticism from the unions. The DGB had the SPD even expelled from the traditional May Day rally. The Greens have now announced that they are against spinning off the Service-Wanting to sue areas.

We will also report on this topic on June 15, 2023 on radio on WDR 2.