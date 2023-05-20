Solution for the indigenous community of Puerto de Oro

This work will not only allow a safer transit, but will also help to cultivate a sense of belonging and love for the same community. It should be remembered that the rural area of ​​Mistrató, Risaralda, suffered severely from the winter wave and the flooding of the San Juan River, in January of this year, a calamity that left them incommunicado.

For this reason, the mayor of this municipality, Jorge Mario Medina Galeano, ratified the commitment to the Emberá Chamí indigenous community in Puerto de Oro. The purpose is to improve the quality of life of this community during the administration and for this reason works are carried out that They will improve the infrastructure of the Reservation. As a result, the yellow pedestrian bridge was delivered, which will allow safer and more comfortable transit for all members of this community.

“Every year we have worked on improving the infrastructure of the Indigenous Reservation, today we deliver this great work. I want to thank all the people who have helped me carry out these beautiful and great projects, which make our town great and fill us with pride and satisfaction, not only for fulfilling our commitments with this beautiful community, but also because we are sowing a sense of belonging. and love so that every day our people continue to live in peace and with quality of life”, commented Medina Galeano.

The Mayor highlighted the importance of this work and pointed out that this represents the collaboration and union with the Planning Secretariat, the contractor of the work and the indigenous leaders, which also demonstrates the commitment of the community in general.

The delivery of this work means the opportunity to remember the importance of supporting indigenous communities, fostering respect and inclusion, which is the path under construction for a more prosperous and equitable future for all peoples.

Facts, figures and costs

On the part of the Government of Risaralda, the delivery of important infrastructure works like this stands out. The departmental administration, through the Infrastructure Secretariat, has executed and is carrying out multiple works that benefit the daily lives of indigenous communities, mainly in the municipalities of Mistrató and Pueblo Rico.

In Mistrató, the Costa Rica vehicular bridge was also built, in the village of the same name, at a total cost of $950,000 million. Additionally, another pedestrian bridge was built in the village of La María in conjunction with the community, with a value close to $75 million.

Finally, eight more bridges in indigenous areas are being negotiated with the National Unit for Risk Management, due to the fact that they were swept away by the same flood of the San Juan River, which will have an investment of approximately $7,350 million.

In Rich Town

In this municipality, the pedestrian bridge that connects the village of Alto Guadual with the town of Pueblo Rico is being built, with a total investment of $1,228,234,065 million. In the same way that the pedestrian bridge that connects the Waisur village with the municipal seat is under construction, after an investment of $977,333,982 million.

Given

The Ministry of Infrastructure carried out the maintenance of the Arcacay-Aribato road and the San Antonio del Chami – Jeguadas Chatas road with yellow machinery.

Cipher

$177,000,000 million was invested in the pedestrian bridge in the sector known as Santa Rita. Additionally, a charging system was installed using cables (tarabita) with an investment of $112,900,000 million.

Given

The ancestral road of the Chamí unified reservation on the San Juan river, was improved with an investment of $8,433 million, together with the maintenance of the Bajo Embordó educational center.