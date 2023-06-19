solutions and ideas — idealista/news

In many Italian apartments and houses, the entrance overlooks the living room directly, creating a feeling of discomfort and a lack of privacy. There are various solutions to overcome the entrance directly into the living room, including: the use of multifunctional furniturethe installation of dividing walls and the use of decorative elements to define and distinguish the two areas.

Enhance the entrance to the house

One of the key elements to enhance the entrance is certainly the correct one choice of colors. Opt for neutral and warm shades that will integrate harmoniously with the rest of the house, creating a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. Also, the use of mirrors it can help give a sense of depth and brightness to the environment.

To make the entryway even cozier, don’t forget to add decorative elements that reflect your style and your personality. You might consider to:

Learn paintings or photographs on the walls to give life and color to the environment.Use carpets and doormats to delimit the space and add warmth.Add plants and flowers to give a touch of freshness and nature to the entrance.

Finally, consider the importance oflighting to enhance the entrance of the house. Adequate lighting can make the difference between a welcoming environment and a darker one. Choose warm and soft lights and use wall or table lamps to create an intimate and relaxing atmosphere.

What to put in the hallway of the house

Among the most popular pieces of furniture for the corridor there are certainly the console or the clothes hangers with shelves and drawers. The most functional are those that allow you to store shoes, bags and accessories in an orderly manner. As for the decoration, it is possible to play with mirrors e paintings to give depth and tone to the entrance. Mirrors, in particular, are a great solution for visually expanding space and reflecting light.

Giving character to the living room: some tips

Per give character to the living room and, consequently, to separate it clearly from the entrance, it is essential to pay attention to the details and decorative elements. Using different colours, textures and materials can help create a welcoming and personalized atmosphere.

One of the first things to consider is the choice of colors for walls and furniture. It is advisable to opt for complementary or contrasting shades to create visual balance and give depth to the space. For example, if the living room has neutral tones, pops of color can be added through cushions, paintings or carpets. Likewise, it is important to select the materials appropriate for the furniture and accessories, taking into account the desired functionality and style.

Open space and sofa by the door

It is said that, in any case, the entrance and living room must be separate. In open plan spaces, for example, it is common to have the sofa near the door entrance. Surely this arrangement can create some challenges in managing the daily routine, however, with a little inventiveness it is possible to obtain a harmonious and functional environment.

An effective solution for open spaces is to use a dividing furniture or one low bookcase to separate the entrance from the living room. This element can act as a visual barrier without compromising the luminosity and openness of the space. Furthermore, it is possible to place a rug under the sofa and coffee table to further delimit the living room area and provide a feeling of warmth.