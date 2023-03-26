EFE. We have to be clear that sweating is not bad. It is a regulatory mechanism of the body, which is used to control our temperature, apart from representing a first skin defense barrier against external pathogens.

However, there are people who, due to their genetics, or as a result of taking certain medications, or due to various treatments, sweat excessively; seeing their quality of life and day to day affected. It is hyperhidrosis and there are solutions.

However, each case is individual and must always be analyzed. The hyperhidrosis, as this excessive sweating is called, according to Dr. Javier Pedraz, a dermatologist at the Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, can be generalized and affect the entire body; or focal, being more pronounced in specific areas.

“It is defined as the increased sweating in certain areas of the body, usually caused by the increased secretion of sweat by the sweat glands. It can appear anywhere on the body, but it occurs more frequently in certain areas, such as the armpits, the palms of the hands, or the soles of the feet. The craniofacial region can also be habitually affected”, explains the specialist.

primary hyperhidrosis

Doctor Javier Pedraz emphasizes that patients with primary hyperhidrosis (not associated with any disease) do not have to present any specific profile, but it is true that they are usually patients for whom the circumstances that increase their nerves worsen their condition.

For his part, Dr. Javier Moradiellos, head of the Thoracic Surgery service at the aforementioned hospital, highlights that the increased sweating in certain areas of the body, such as the palms, armpits, soles, or face, and when faced with stimuli or stressful situations, it is a normal or physiological mechanism in all human beings.

Of course, in some patients this normal mechanism is altered and sweating becomes excessive receiving the name of ‘primary hyperhidrosis’, according to the specialist in thoracic surgery.

With this, Dr. Javier Pedraz, a dermatologist at the Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, recalls that there are multiple options against excessive sweatingand the treatments that are usually used initially are topical, mainly astringents, such as aluminum chloride, glutaraldehyde, salicylic acid, or glycopyrronium bromide (anticholinergic treatment), among other possibilities.

Botulinum toxin

“The most commonly used treatment mainly in the armpits and in the Palms of the hands it is botulinum toxin”, the doctor points out.

In his opinion, these injections represent the “treatment of choice” for cases of armpit hyperhidrosis and palms of the hands, “its application being of great benefit”.

It specifies, however, that these infiltrations do not have a permanent effect and their duration is estimated depending on the patient between 4 and 6 months, having to repeat the toxin infiltration to maintain its effects after that period.

“Sometimes, there are patients who undergo a botulinum toxin injection before the summer to avoid the effects of sweating in the hottest months and they do not infiltrate again until the following year”, says Dr. Pedraz.

Other solutions to hyperhidrosis

The ‘iontophoresis is another therapeutic option that consists of injecting certain substances into the skin using an electric current, as he recalls, while pharmacological treatments can also be used, such as sodium bromide propantheline, clonazepam, diazepamor diltiazem, among others.

For selected cases, the specialist in Medical-Surgical Dermatology and Venereology maintains that surgical treatment or transthoracic sympathectomy should be considered, which consists of eliminating the lymph nodes responsible for stimulate sweating in the armpits and on the handsand in which Dr. Moradiellos is an expert.

Specifically, Javier Moradiellos points out that one of the possible solutions for hyperhidrosis in the palms of the hands would be transoracic sympathectomy, or removal of part of the sympathetic chain, a nerve cord which runs on both sides of the thoracic spine and which, among other functions, regulates some types of sweating.

“Other teams place metal staples at that level to destroy the nerve. In my team we do minimally invasive surgery in which we vaporize the portion of the sympathetic nerve to be interrupted by laser, instead of burning it with electrical energy, or crushing it. The application of energy is more precise and we can perform the intervention with a single 5-millimeter incision on each side and an accelerated recovery”, he highlights.

In addition, this surgeon stresses that ‘laser sympatholysis’, as this technique is called, by specifically interrupting this nerve transmission, is the definitive and permanent treatment for primary hyperhidrosis.

“Laser vaporization of sympathetic chain is effective in the elimination of excessive palmar sweating in 96% of cases. Patients perceive hands that are dry, and that they stay dry, immediately after the intervention”, he points out.

In turn, he assures that recovery from laser sympatholysis is “very fast”, and in fact, many patients do not require hospital admission and they return to their normal life soon.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that laser sympatholysis is the treatment with the greatest immediately perceived benefit in quality of life of patients thoracic surgery,” he adds.

The most frequent symptoms of hyperhidrosis are:

excessive sweating

Bad smell.

Skin infection.

Other complications occur such as: