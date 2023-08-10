“Solving tomorrow’s problems today”: NEOS call for the Ministry of the Future

This must “stand on a strong legal basis” in order not to be “toothless”, demanded youth spokesman Yannick Shetty in a broadcast on the occasion of Youth Day on August 12th.

“The Minister for the Future must ensure that tomorrow’s problems are solved today and that politicians no longer act at the expense of future generations.” Shetty referred to the Ö3 youth study 2023, according to which two out of three young people are interested in politics. “But only 15 percent actually feel represented by her. It can’t go on like this,” complained the youth spokesman. It must “finally be thought beyond the current legislative period”.

Consequences for the next generations

According to NEOS, a future ministry should examine legislative proposals for their actual consequences for the next generations. The already established impact-oriented impact assessment (EIA) is not sufficient for this. Shetty: “It doesn’t take into account at all whether laws have harmful effects on the environment or what it means for our children if the state keeps going into debt.”

Laws that do not meet the criteria of a “future check” should not be passed. In addition, the new ministry should also “work out innovative reform proposals” itself. Shetty named the climate protection law, the soil protection strategy and structural reforms in the health sector as important areas of work.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

