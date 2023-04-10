Home News Some 2,629 people visited EBY tourist attractions during Holy Week
News

Some 2,629 people visited EBY tourist attractions during Holy Week

by admin
Some 2,629 people visited EBY tourist attractions during Holy Week

Asuncion, National Radio.-During Holy Week, the tourist attractions of the Yacyretá Binational Entity were visited by a total of 2,629 people. The special operation was enabled from Holy Thursday at the Visitor Reception Center, located in Villa Permanente, in the district of Ayolas, department of Misiones.

The most visited circuits were the guided tours to the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant, the work area of ​​the Machinization of the Aña Cuá Branch and the vegetated dunes.

In addition, a large number of people came to the Historical and Environmental Museum and the Atinguy Faunal Refuge. Another important group opted for the tours on the trails and viewpoints of the nature reserves, located in the area of ​​influence of the hydroelectric power station.

intense activity

At the Visitor Reception Center there was intense activity from Thursday with 258 visits, on Friday with 1,085 people, on Saturday 863 visits and this Sunday with 423 tourists.

The attentions were in charge of Public Relations guides and the various programs of the EBY Environment Sector, in addition to the support of the CHY Technical Department, Aña Cuá Management, Security and Information, the Information Technology Area and Communications (ICT), among others, all from the Yacyretá Binational Entity.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal.

See also  Fighting wind and rain "Zheng" is in action|Flood Prevention|Zhengzhou City_Sina News

You may also like

Landy Torres assures that a large hospital in...

During Holy Week, 350,000 tourists visited Meta –...

Winter tourism in Upper Austria: ski areas take...

MARINE USURPERS ACTING AS CONTROLLERS « cde News

Mayor of Calima El Darién danced naked in...

US data leak forces Ukraine to change war...

Javier Martínez Daza, new manager of the Comptroller...

Model railway dealer Gerhard Cleemann 80 years old

The off-air part of Maryam Nawaz’s interview went...

If in 1985 we had had

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy