Asuncion, National Radio.-During Holy Week, the tourist attractions of the Yacyretá Binational Entity were visited by a total of 2,629 people. The special operation was enabled from Holy Thursday at the Visitor Reception Center, located in Villa Permanente, in the district of Ayolas, department of Misiones.

The most visited circuits were the guided tours to the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant, the work area of ​​the Machinization of the Aña Cuá Branch and the vegetated dunes.

In addition, a large number of people came to the Historical and Environmental Museum and the Atinguy Faunal Refuge. Another important group opted for the tours on the trails and viewpoints of the nature reserves, located in the area of ​​influence of the hydroelectric power station.

intense activity

At the Visitor Reception Center there was intense activity from Thursday with 258 visits, on Friday with 1,085 people, on Saturday 863 visits and this Sunday with 423 tourists.

The attentions were in charge of Public Relations guides and the various programs of the EBY Environment Sector, in addition to the support of the CHY Technical Department, Aña Cuá Management, Security and Information, the Information Technology Area and Communications (ICT), among others, all from the Yacyretá Binational Entity.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal.