Some 27,000 members of the National Police will provide security during the general elections

Asuncion, National Radio.-The National Police will deploy some 27,000 troops to provide security on the day of the general elections, scheduled for April 30, Interior Minister Federico González highlighted this Tuesday at a press conference at the Government Palace.

During the meeting of the National Defense Council, the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, was informed about the meetings held for the general elections on April 30 and the entire process related to it.

“All polling places throughout the national territory will be covered. From this moment on, the police are mobilizing, supported by the military, ”he stressed.

On this point, he assured that everything is on track to have an exemplary election day, safe and with high citizen participation. “It will be a civic party, a party of democracy,” she said.

He added that in coordination with the public, police and military forces, they are taking all the security measures corresponding to the day.

Along the same lines, he reported that as of this Monday, police and security custody has been offered to all candidates until the day of the elections, that is, April 30. He said that they contacted them and they have accepted.

The Secretary of State explained that this type of procedure is part of the protocol that is put into effect in each electoral act.

On the other hand, he affirmed that the communication with the Electoral Justice authorities is “permanent”, in order to accompany everything related to the transfer and custody of the voting machines.

“I call on citizens to once again demonstrate civic development and for this to be a celebration of democracy, where we all express our will and move forward as the great country that we are,” he finally remarked.

Source: IP Agency news portal.