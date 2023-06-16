Some airports have a low rate of aircraft passing bridges, which affects passenger travel. The Civil Aviation Administration has launched a special rectification work.

“In recent years, the problem of low rate of close-to-aircraft flights at some large domestic airports has become prominent, which has greatly affected the convenience of air passengers, and passengers have responded strongly.”

At the regular press conference of the Civil Aviation Administration of China in June held on the 16th, Ma Zhigang, deputy director of the Airport Department of the Civil Aviation Administration, said that in order to respond to the voice of passengers and improve the travel satisfaction of air passengers, the Civil Aviation Administration has recently launched a special rectification work.

The scene of the press conference.Photo courtesy of Civil Aviation Administration

Ma Zhigang introduced that in order to ensure the solid and effective implementation of the special rectification work, the Civil Aviation Administration has set up a two-tier organization mechanism at the bureau level and the regional administration level. “, responsible for the overall coordination of the special rectification work; at the administration level, the regional administrations organize the supervision bureaus, regional air traffic management bureaus, and tens of millions of airports and base airlines in their jurisdictions to form special work teams to promote the implementation of rectification tasks.

The special rectification work is carried out in three stages. The first stage is from the end of May to mid-June. The special work class will conduct in-depth research and analysis to find out the situation and sort out problems. The second stage is from mid-June to mid-August. Regional administrations will take the lead in supervising the comprehensive rectification of 41 10-million-level airports across the country. The third stage is from mid-August to late August. Based on the development of the special rectification work, the special work class sorts out the experience and summarizes the results, laying the foundation for further research on relevant policy mechanisms and achieving long-term effects of the special rectification.

According to the latest statistics on the bridge-by-pass rate of 41 tens of millions of airports from May 29th to June 4th, the average bridge-by-seat rate of flights is 80.09%, including 92.28% for international flights and 92.28% for domestic flights. 79.72%. 87.60% of the passing flights made bridge calls, and the bridge berths of departure and overnight flights were slightly lower, 62.30% and 58.05% respectively. There are 9 airports (accounting for 21.9%) with a flight bridge rate exceeding 90%, 15 airports (36.6%) between 90% and 80%, and 8 airports (accounting for 19.5%) between 80% and 70%. %), and 9 (accounting for 21.9%) were below 70%.

In the 13 hub airports of the ten international hubs in the country, the average rate of flights near the bridge is 75.00%, of which the bridge rate of international flights is 85.53%, and the rate of domestic flights is 74.69%. 88.26% of the passing flights are on the bridge, and the departure and overnight flights are 57.06% and 48.52% respectively. There is 1 airport with a bridge-by-bridge rate of more than 90%, 3 airports with a bridge-by-bridge rate between 90% and 80%, 5 airports with a bridge rate between 80% and 70%, and 4 airports with a bridge rate of less than 70%. .

Ma Zhigang said that the special rectification work will focus on 13 hub airports in the top ten international aviation hub cities, and comprehensively carry out a special action to increase the rate of flights near the bridge at 41 airports worth tens of millions across the country. The goal of the rectification work is that by the end of August this year, airports with a current bridge access rate of less than 80% will increase by no less than 5 percentage points, and airports with a bridge access rate of 80%-90% will strive to increase by 2 percentage points. More than 90% of the airports are trying their best not to drop.

In the future, the Civil Aviation Administration will give in-depth guidance to airports, airlines and other operating entities, and take measures to improve operational management efficiency, optimize flight structure, and increase the supply of resources near aircraft seats, so as to effectively increase the rate of flights near aircraft and passenger bridges. utilization rate to ensure the realization of the set goals of the special rectification work.

The Civil Aviation Administration will also further study policy mechanisms such as airport charges, air traffic rights, and flight time slots, and guide the rate of close-to-stand bridges for tens of millions of airport flights to further increase, and promote special rectification work to achieve long-term results.