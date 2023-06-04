Some basic products of the family basket will have lower prices in June

A report published by the Ministry of Agriculture indicated the products that would fall in June. The good news for households is that some foods that are essential in the family basket appear on this list.

According to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), due to the changes that the country has had during the last month, this downward trend will continue to occur during this month and the best thing is that the most benefited will be the families.

It is important to highlight that during the week between May 20 and 26, there was a reduction in a considerable group of foods, as indicated by the Price Information System (Sipsa), which is a tool used by Dane.

In the list of basic products of the family basket that would drop in price during the month of June are: Extra white and red eggs, double cream cheese, coastal cheese. There are also palm, sunflower, vegetable and soybean oils, and refined sugarrefined sugar.

In the fruit category are passion fruit, Tahiti and common lemons, papelillo avocado, pear guava, strawberry, Tommy mango and gold pineapple.

Some vegetables will also have a reduction in their prices. Among those that stand out are: beans, beets, paprika, cucumber, onion rush, ahuyama, cauliflower, green peas without shelling, spinach, among others.

The drop in the prices of these foods would occur mainly in the departments of Antioquia, Huila, Boyacá, Cundinamarca and Valle del Cauca. This is due to the high supply caused by the increase in harvests, explained Dane.

It should be noted that not all products will have their prices reduced, some will remain and others will increase in value. In the last group would be meat, chicken, especially breast and leg, barley and corn cuchuco, among others.

It is important to clarify that these prices vary according to the supply and demand of each region. It also depends a lot on the products that are produced in each one of them and on other factors such as climate that influence food production.

In previous months, the country was hit by a rise in prices of the products that make up the family basket, contributing to a large extent to the rise in the inflation rates that occurred.

During March of this year it was revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 13.34%, which is why the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, met with the unions of the food sector, the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (Andi) and the Society of Farmers of Colombia (SAC), to search, design measures and implement measures in order to reduce the prices of some foods,

Another of the measures that helped lower the cost of some foods was that the national government reached an agreement with some supermarket chains that joined these contingency measures, in reducing the prices of some of the basic products in the basket. familiar. This initiative was joined by, among others, Tiendas Ara, Supermercados Olímpica, Colsubsidio, Éxito.

About inflation in Colombia

The Dane indicated that on June 7 it will publish the inflation data corresponding to the month of May. Information that is expected to be favorable in the search for the slowdown that it has had so far this year. Until April, inflation in Colombia was accumulated at 12%.

This week the manager of the Banco de la República, Leonardo Villar, indicated that he expected that in the remainder of 2023, inflation would continue to decline and that, to that extent, the issuer would also study the possibility of reducing its rates in order to contribute in lowering the percentage of this. with Infobae

