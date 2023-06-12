Some buildings should never have stood, but it has moved Bratislava for the better, says the head of Penta Real Estate

Most of the buildings in Bratislava’s “downtown” are not ultra-pretty, but overall the city has an amazing atmosphere, says the head of Penta Real Estate Juraj Nevolník.

According to him, half as many apartments will be sold in Bratislava this year, but the price cannot be expected.

“It’s not like in 2008, when the supply of new real estate was higher than the demand. Therefore, prices dropped sharply. Now we are talking about a drop in prices in percentage units,” Nevolník describes.

In the interview, he further explains:

why, according to him, Bratislava’s “downtown” resembles New York;

that within three to four years, Bratislava will have a shortage of office space;

what are the group’s plans for the South Bank project on the Petržal bank of the Danube;

or Vivo! and Central will survive the onset of new business centers;

what does he think about the Gorilla case and the Russian attack on Ukraine.

How are new apartments sold to you in the Pri mýto or Bory projects? Do you feel the cooling in the market?

All developers feel it. This mainly concerns people who need to finance a significant part of their new home with a mortgage. Interest rates rose by leaps and bounds, and for some people, housing or a mortgage became temporarily unavailable.

What does this mean in numbers?

In particular, sales take a long time. In the past it was a few weeks, now it’s a few months. Clients’ negotiations with the bank probably take longer, but the number of requests for real estate basically does not change. Clients want housing, register, but then wait a long time for loan approval.

This means a slower flow of money for you. Are you therefore putting off new constructions and more or less just completing what you have under construction?

Naturally, we will not start construction when we have not sold what we have under construction. But that applies to the entire market. Developers are responding to a decrease in demand and will not build unnecessarily in stock.

Is there a project that you would start building now if it weren’t for this situation, but you’re not building?

No, because we don’t have any new project with a valid building permit. But nothing is pressing us to the extreme, because the apartments we have under construction are currently 50 to 60 percent sold. We are not under pressure to do sales or give discounts. Rather, we will slow down the pace, wait until the market stabilizes, and in the meantime finalize building permits.

Isn’t it just keeping the margin too high?

Developers’ margin is on par in Bratislava