Source title: Some countries have adopted entry restrictions aimed only at China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded: Lack of scientific basis

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 3 (Reporter Wenxin) Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on the 3rd that China is willing to strengthen communication with the international community and work together to overcome the epidemic. Some excessive practices are even more unacceptable. Mao Ning said: “After China issued the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, many countries responded enthusiastically. We appreciate this and will continue to respond to the epidemic situation, continuously optimize and adjust prevention and control measures, and create better conditions for the safe, healthy and orderly exchanges of Chinese and foreign personnel. , to better guarantee foreign exchanges and cooperation.” “We are willing to strengthen communication with the international community and work together to overcome the epidemic. At the same time, we also believe that some countries have no scientific basis for imposing entry restrictions on China alone, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable.” Mao Ning said that China is against attempts to manipulate the epidemic. The practice of prevention and control measures to achieve political goals is firmly opposed, and corresponding measures will be taken in accordance with the principle of reciprocity according to different situations. Mao Ning also briefed on China‘s video conference with the WHO. She said that since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has been actively participating in international anti-epidemic cooperation and working with the international community to respond to the challenges of the epidemic as soon as possible. In response to the new changes in the epidemic and the new situation in the fight against the epidemic, the Chinese competent authorities have released relevant information in a timely, open and transparent manner in accordance with the law, and shared the virus genetic data of recent cases of new coronavirus infection in China through the Global Influenza Sharing Database. See also Carnival Ivrea, on Sunday the Croatian Committee prepares polenta and sausage “We have noticed that health experts from many countries have recently stated that the current strain of the novel coronavirus in China has been circulating in other parts of the world before, and new strains may appear anywhere, so there is no need to adopt special entry restrictions against China.” Mao Ning He said that China always believes that the epidemic prevention measures of various countries should be scientific and appropriate, and should not take the opportunity to engage in political manipulation, there should be no discriminatory practices, and normal personnel exchanges, exchanges and cooperation should not be affected.

