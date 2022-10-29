[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 28, 2022]On October 26, Tian Huiyu, former party secretary and president of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as China Merchants Bank), was arrested. Later, Lu Media disclosed some details of Tian Huiyu’s case. Tian was the secretary of China‘s vice-chairman Wang Qishan when he was in charge of China Construction Bank in his early years.

On the 26th, the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China announced that Tian Huiyu had been transferred for review and prosecution on suspicion of bribery, abuse of power by state-owned company personnel, and use of undisclosed information to trade. A few days ago, Tian Huiyu was arrested.

Mainland Caixin.com reported on the 26th that the case mentioned in the previous official notification was strictly worded and may involve the core business of China Merchants Bank, such as asset management. However, neither the previous investigation report nor the current arrest information mentioned the loan business. Therefore, the problem should mainly lie in the asset management business.

The report mentioned that the most successful investment case promoted by Tian Huiyu during his tenure was the participation of China Merchants Bank International Capital Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as China Merchants Bank International) and related institutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank. The company (hereinafter referred to as Ningde Times) has made several rounds of capital increase before its listing, and successfully reduced its holdings after its listing, resulting in extremely profitable profits.

In May 2018, CATL issued a document detailing the process of multiple rounds of capital increase before listing, and CMB International and other “China Merchants Bank” figures were seen in the early stage.

The report quoted industry insiders to analyze that after the capital penetration of the “China Merchants Bank” of the CATL era, many of them may come from wealth management capital pools and related asset management products.

According to reports, Tian Huiyu, as the president of China Merchants Bank and also the chairman of China Merchants Bank International, personally took part in it through arrangements such as “investment and wealth management”, and obtained huge investment returns after the successful reduction of holdings. In the process of capital inflow and outflow, the attention of the relevant departments was accidentally aroused. Because this investment case was too successful and the amount too terrifying, it eventually caused a huge disaster.

On April 22 this year, Tian Huiyu was investigated. It was double-opened on October 8. At that time, the official report of the CCP stated that Tian Huiyu implemented “discounts on major decisions and deployments of the central government”; for a long time, under the guise of “market-oriented” operation, in the name of investment and wealth management, “money generates money”, and engaged in the link between power and capital, relying on finance to eat finance etc. charges.

According to public information, Tian Huiyu, 57, has been the president of China Merchants Bank and executive director of China Merchants Bank since May 2013. He successively served as Vice President of Bank of Shanghai, Vice President of China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch, President of Shenzhen Branch, Director of Retail Business of China Construction Bank and President of Beijing Branch, etc.

From 1989 to 1993, Wang Qishan was the vice president of the People’s Construction Bank of China (the predecessor of China Construction Bank). Tian Huiyu served as Wang Qishan’s secretary when he was in charge of CCB.

Tian Huiyu served as President of China Construction Bank Shenzhen Branch from July 2007 to March 2011. After Tian Huiyu was sacked, it caused a “shock” within the CCB system.

This year, Wang Ye, former Secretary of the Party Committee and President of CCB Shenzhen Branch, Zhang Xueqing, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President, Han Fenglin, former Risk Director of CCB Shenzhen Branch, Huang Xi, former General Manager of Institutional Business Department, and Zhang Long, former Investment and Financial Director of China Construction Bank and so on have been checked.

In addition, Zhang Qin, former Party Secretary and President of CCB Inner Mongolia Branch, Cui Binzhou, former Party Secretary and President of CCB Zhejiang Branch, and Li Nianfeng, a full-time loan approver at the deputy general manager level of CCB’s Credit Approval Department, were successively investigated.

According to a report by the Securities Times website on September 18, according to incomplete statistics, as of now, more than 70 senior officials and executives have been sacked from the financial system this year, among which CCB and China Development Bank have sacked the most.

In addition to Tian Huiyu, several subordinates who are closely related to Wang Qishan have had accidents in recent years. In January of this year, Dong Hong, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who had been with Wang Qishan for many years, was accused of taking bribes of 2 billion yuan and was sentenced to a suspended death.

In addition, Ren Zhiqiang, a real estate developer with close ties to Wang Qishan, was sentenced to 18 years.

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/28/a103562028.html