Some emergencies attended in Cali after normalization of the gas service

After the gas shortage crisis was overcome, following the announcement by Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI) to restore the natural gas service, thousands of homes in Cali returned to normality.

The standardization of the service began in the residential sector; then it came to the commercial sector to finish in the industrial sector.

“TGI begins the filling and pressurization of natural gas in its infrastructure, after the integrity tests carried out. Likewise, progress is being made in the laying of the network with flexible tubing as a reliability option,” said the statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

News that generated tranquility in all sectors; 15,000 commercial premises, the large industrial sector of the Valle del Cauca capital and the more than 1,200,000 natural gas users of the Gases de Occidente (GdO) company, throughout Valle del Cauca and in 15 municipalities in northern Cauca.

“It is very good news. We congratulate those who made it possible for a restriction that could have lasted 10 days to be reduced to 24 hours. This will make it possible for us to once again have natural gas in our homes, in industry, in services and in transportation, which will allow us to overcome what would be called the gas crisis,” said the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Likewise, the burgomaster stressed his call to the National Government to start planning the construction of a regasification plant in the port of Buenaventura, which will allow expanding the supply of residential and vehicular gas in Cali and the region, currently concentrated in the gas pipeline that comes from the Colombian Caribbean.

Disadvantages presented:

– Criminals take advantage of any situation to commit their misdeeds; On this occasion, in the midst of the natural gas shortage, according to a report from the Fire Department, 4 meters of this element were stolen in the city.

– Another emergency that was reported to the Fire Department has to do with 4 natural gas leaks in different places in the capital of Valle del Cauca:

1. Carrera 3A # 22, Barrio San Vicente, commune 2.

2. Carrera 10 # 13, El Calvario neighborhood, commune 3.

3. Carrera 15 # 39, Chapinero neighborhood, commune 8.

4. Mariano Ramos neighborhood, commune 16.

– A conflagration broke out in a bakery located in the Petecuy neighborhood, commune 6 to the east of Cali, at Carrera 1D with Calle 77. The Fire Department responded to the emergency with a tank truck and an ambulance.

– At Carrera 1 Calle 66-42, in the Paraíso de Comfandi neighborhood, a forest fire broke out due to a voltaic arc in high-voltage lines, due to contact with the branches of a tree.

However, the fire brigade in its safety and prevention work found no sparks or smoke in the area.

In relation to these emergencies attended, the second lieutenant, Leonardo Bernal Vallejo, head of Fire Risk Management and Human Safety of the Cali Fire Department, said that since last Thursday a hundred have been attended throughout the city, of which there were eight structural fires and nine incidents associated with leaks or minor leaks of propane or natural gas.

“Some of them due to theft of meters, manipulation of valves and overpressure in propane gas cylinders, acting with caution, without injuries,” he added.

