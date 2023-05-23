Home » Some outside watchers are legal
News

Some outside watchers are legal

by admin
Some outside watchers are legal

As a result of the controversy that has generated throughout the Pereiran society, having made visible the issue of insecurity in the Center and the complaint of a merchant who refused to pay the external security guard and that caused damage to the sign and unpleasant situations on the outskirts of the same, according to her committed by street inhabitants encouraged by this guard, the union of external vigilantes looked for the newspaper to clarify the situation.

The 220 members of ‘External Security’ are an organized group, uniformed, with ID cards and backed by legal status 1219 of 1970, endorsed by the Ministries of Defense and Labor, which they constantly revalidate and for this reason they want to set a precedent for that citizens learn to differentiate them and demand the card that expires in December of this year.

“Not everyone who wears a uniform belongs to our association, which is why we make a very special call to businesses to contract the care of their establishments to people with experience and seriousness,” said Luis Alfonso Hernández, legal representative of the Committee of Security Guards. External from Risaralda.

They are looking for two meetings to join the efforts to restore security in the city. One of them with a police command that has powers for the Institution to retrain them and visit them monthly, as in the past and the second, with the representatives of the merchants to explain to them that there are several subjects on the corners that instead of caring, they are ringleaders of crime.

See also  Arrived as a refugee from Kosovo at war: twenty years later Flutra graduated and thanks Friuli
Learn to recognize the card of the guards who belong to the Committee, so that you can demand it.

Cipher

2 years have the most recent recognition that the National Surveillance Superintendency gave them.

Given

The corners to take care of are ‘inheritable’, they pass to the person who makes the replacements in the event that the holder who takes care of them dies.

You may also like

South Kivu: a team of psychologists detraumatize the...

Fentanyl vs. Coke | kienyke

Arson in an oriental bar on Linzer Landstrasse

Fencers started collecting Olympic points – Lääne Elu

The accounts of the Popular University of Cesar,...

Pinghu City strives to create a demonstration model...

Hamburg collects less taxes than previously planned |...

Mountaineers from the Netherlands were found dead in...

No more antennas in the Tutelary Hills of...

How dangerous is the Popocatépetl volcano? | Knowledge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy