Some outside watchers are legal

As a result of the controversy that has generated throughout the Pereiran society, having made visible the issue of insecurity in the Center and the complaint of a merchant who refused to pay the external security guard and that caused damage to the sign and unpleasant situations on the outskirts of the same, according to her committed by street inhabitants encouraged by this guard, the union of external vigilantes looked for the newspaper to clarify the situation.

The 220 members of ‘External Security’ are an organized group, uniformed, with ID cards and backed by legal status 1219 of 1970, endorsed by the Ministries of Defense and Labor, which they constantly revalidate and for this reason they want to set a precedent for that citizens learn to differentiate them and demand the card that expires in December of this year.

“Not everyone who wears a uniform belongs to our association, which is why we make a very special call to businesses to contract the care of their establishments to people with experience and seriousness,” said Luis Alfonso Hernández, legal representative of the Committee of Security Guards. External from Risaralda.

They are looking for two meetings to join the efforts to restore security in the city. One of them with a police command that has powers for the Institution to retrain them and visit them monthly, as in the past and the second, with the representatives of the merchants to explain to them that there are several subjects on the corners that instead of caring, they are ringleaders of crime.

Cipher

2 years have the most recent recognition that the National Surveillance Superintendency gave them.

Given

The corners to take care of are ‘inheritable’, they pass to the person who makes the replacements in the event that the holder who takes care of them dies.