Beijing News According to Zhengzhou’s WeChat public account on October 27, the latest epidemic reports issued by some counties (cities) and districts in Zhengzhou have attracted great attention from the public, and thanks to the general public for their support and cooperation in the fight against the epidemic. Today, in response to common issues, the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters answered reporters’ questions on the hot issues of Zhengzhou’s epidemic prevention and control.

1. What caused the current round of epidemic in Zhengzhou? Where are the new cases mainly concentrated?

A: As a national transportation hub, the current round of the epidemic in Zhengzhou was caused by imported cases from outside the province. The large-scale flow of people during the National Day holiday and the concentration of people returning to work and school. Due to the incubation period of the epidemic, some people who returned to work and returned to school were routinely tested for nucleic acid within 48 hours. The virus cannot be detected in China, resulting in multi-directional and multi-point input of the virus, and spread through multiple key places. In addition, autumn and winter are also periods of high incidence of infectious diseases, resulting in local group transmission.

At present, with the effective implementation of a series of prevention and control measures, the spread of the epidemic has been effectively contained. New cases are mainly concentrated in the Central Plains, High-tech Zone, Erqi District and other places, and there are fewer new cases in other areas.

2. What are the characteristics of this round of epidemic in Zhengzhou? How can citizens do personal protection?

A: The current round of the epidemic in Zhengzhou has the following characteristics:

First, the transmission speed is faster, the transmission ability is stronger, and the transmission range is wide, and almost all the main urban areas are involved;

Second, the incubation period and the intergenerational distance are short, and the epidemic is developing rapidly. The average time for an infected person to be infected is only 2 days, and the shortest is only 24 hours;

Third, the transmission is highly concealed, and prevention and control are difficult. A small number of infected people have a positive nucleic acid test time lag behind the onset time, and have already developed symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat, but the nucleic acid test result is still negative, and when the test turns positive again, it has already caused transmission in the population;

Fourth, the aggregation is obvious. There have been many cases of “one person being infected and the whole family being infected”;

Fifth, multi-chain coexistence. The epidemic has multiple chains of transmission, making it more difficult to prevent and control.

Remind the general public to wear masks correctly, adhere to hand hygiene, avoid gathering together, open windows regularly for ventilation, work and rest in a healthy way, and do a good job of self-monitoring.

The government must increase various prevention and control measures in a strict, strict, fast, practical, and early age to avoid infecting more people.

3. The virus is highly hidden, which will lead to sudden high incidence and multi-point distribution in crowded places such as schools. What measures has Zhengzhou further strengthened?

A: Strengthen nucleic acid testing. In order to better achieve “early detection”, Zhengzhou continues to carry out regional nucleic acid testing.

Expedite investigation and disposal. Once abnormal nucleic acid test results are found, the community, units, public places and other risk areas involved in the movement trajectory of relevant personnel will be temporarily sealed and controlled, and personnel access will be restricted.

Strictly control the gathering of people. Except for the protection of citizens, basic white-listed enterprises and supermarkets, farmers markets, pharmacies, and medical institutions, other production and business activities are suspended; catering is prohibited from dine-in; schools, childcare institutions, and off-campus training institutions implement online teaching; elderly care service institutions , Welfare institutions, prisons, and boarding schools are under closed management, and gathering activities across the city are suspended.

Dynamic adjustment of epidemic prevention and control risk areas. According to the actual situation of changes in the epidemic situation, and in accordance with the principle of “one city, one policy, classified implementation”, dynamically adjust the epidemic prevention and control risk areas.

4. Some counties (cities) and districts in Zhengzhou have successively issued notices to restore the normal life order in some communities, but the control measures in some areas are still relatively strict. What control standards are implemented in different areas? Next, what measures will Zhengzhou take to ensure that eligible communities and buildings will resume normal life order one after another, and ensure normal travel and work?

A: Zhengzhou is currently divided into three categories of epidemic-related control areas.

The first category is the high school risk zone. Zhengzhou currently has 11 high-risk areas and 39 medium-risk areas, which are distributed in Zhongyuan District, Erqi District, Jinshui District, Guancheng District, High-tech Zone, and Xinmi City. The management and control standards are in accordance with the State Council’s “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, high-risk areas implement “stay-at-home, door-to-door service” management; medium-risk areas implement “stay out of the area, staggered peak picking” manage.

The second category is the temporary closure and control area. In principle, the temporary closure and control area is the unit, building or other area with high transmission risk where the infected person of the new coronavirus is located. No high-risk area is designated, but the management of “stay-at-home and door-to-door service” is implemented with reference to the high-risk area; In principle, the control area is the area where people infected with the new coronavirus stay and move for a certain period of time, and may have the risk of spreading the epidemic. The medium-risk area has not been designated, but the management of “staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks” is implemented with reference to the medium-risk area.

The third category is the temporary control area for anti-spill. Based on high and medium risk areas and temporary closure and control areas, in order to prevent the spillover of the epidemic, appropriately expand the areas under control, and implement the management of “staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks” with reference to the medium risk areas. Here to make it clear to everyone, the “district” in the above-mentioned “not staying in the area” refers to the community. For the anti-spill control areas with high epidemic risk, Zhengzhou City will take effective measures to achieve social “zeroing” as soon as possible, please understand.

Let me explain here why some communities take a long time to control, because some positive infected people have an incubation period of 7 days to 10 days before they are found. In order to ensure the health of residents, management measures should be strengthened for some communities with many close and sub-close contacts. For communities that have eliminated risks, they should gradually and orderly be released.

In response to the issue of how to ensure the normal travel and work of residential buildings that meet the unblocking conditions, Zhengzhou City issued the “Notice on Adjusting the City’s Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures (No. 149, 2022)”, requiring that it be counted from October 17 for 7 consecutive days Residential communities with normal nucleic acid testing of all staff and no risk of epidemic transmission shall be coordinated by development zones, districts and counties (cities) to restore normal life order in an orderly manner. For communities that meet the unblocking conditions, Zhengzhou requires that the unblocking progress must be accelerated. Under the premise of strict personal protection, residents of the unblocked community will travel “point-to-point” with a 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate and a green health code to reduce cross-regional movement and avoid epidemic-related control areas.

Zhengzhou City has issued a number of work orders, requiring the city’s staff of party and government organs at all levels, except for high school risk areas and closed control management areas, to “point-to-point” between work units and residential quarters with work certificates and health codes and green codes. Travel to and from get off work, sink into the community, return to the community with a work certificate, green health code, 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate or sampling certificate to return normally. Qualified units will be managed in a closed-loop, and those who do not have the conditions will return to the community “point-to-point”; medical workers will, in principle, be managed in a closed-loop in medical institutions after returning to work with a 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate, work certificate, and green health code. Employees of “whitelist” enterprises can travel “point-to-point” with a 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate and a green health code, and implement closed-loop management measures in the unit.

In addition to high school risk areas and temporary closure and control management areas, engaged in epidemic prevention and control, medical rescue, emergency rescue, garbage disposal, administrative law enforcement, news interviews, water, electricity, gas, communications, sanitation, public transportation, etc. to ensure the basic operation of the city In the public service industry, workers in supermarkets, farmers’ markets, express delivery, takeaways, etc. can enter and exit “point-to-point” with a 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate, work certificate, and green health code.

In order to facilitate the nucleic acid testing of mobile personnel such as party and government organs at all levels, medical workers, and supply personnel, each development zone, district, county (city) will organize the opening of a certain number of nucleic acid sampling cabins, and disclose the specific location and operating time in a timely manner. .

5. Netizens reported that Zhengzhou City has carried out several rounds of nucleic acid testing for all employees, and recently some areas and communities have stopped testing. Excuse me, what is the current nucleic acid detection strategy in Zhengzhou?

A: In order to further improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing in the city and in light of the current development of the epidemic situation in Zhengzhou, from October 26 to 31, a nucleic acid testing strategy of “sub-regional and group-by-group” will be adopted.

For personnel with high mobility and high risk of hidden transmission, such as the transportation industry, supply guarantee, takeaway express, etc., the competent departments are responsible for nucleic acid testing once a day, and an additional antigen test every morning. Quickly screen out hidden transmission cases.

For those who have lifted the lockdown and control on the social side, nucleic acid testing houses have been opened one after another, and temporary sampling points have been added in the community to provide nucleic acid testing services for citizens. With the gradual increase in the number of people who lift the lockdown and control in the society, Zhengzhou will increase the number of nucleic acid testing cabins and temporary sampling points to meet the citizens’ 24-hour nucleic acid testing needs.

For residents in home isolation and control areas, the method of door-to-door collection and inspection and establishment of points in the community shall be carried out in accordance with the frequency of nucleic acid testing stipulated in the ninth edition of the country. At the same time, antigen self-tests have been added to some key groups, and those with positive antigens will be tested for nucleic acid at home to speed up the screening of hidden cases.

In response to the interruption of nucleic acid testing reported by citizens, the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government attaches great importance to it, and requires that all districts and counties (cities) must meet the needs of citizens for nucleic acid testing from now on.

For eligible communities, timely nucleic acid testing services must be provided to ensure timely unblocking. The city will send personnel to conduct inspections, and citizens can also complain to the Zhengzhou 12345 government service convenience hotline and the Zheng Zai Anti-epidemic·Zheng Zai Internet platform.

6. What is the current situation of material supply in Zhengzhou? Citizens reported through the Zhengzhou 12345 Government Service Convenience Hotline and the Zheng Zai Anti-epidemic·Zheng Zai Internet platform that supermarkets and farmers’ markets in and out of some communities were closed. Due to checkpoints in some road sections, the delivery of daily necessities ordered through takeaways and express delivery was slow. Or not, especially now that there are cases in takeout and express delivery, what measures will Zhengzhou take to solve it?

A: After the outbreak of the current round of epidemic in Zhengzhou, the emergency supply guarantee plan was launched immediately, actively coordinating the supply guarantee enterprises to do a good job in the production, inventory, transportation and sales of daily necessities, actively connecting with online platforms, shopping malls, supermarkets and other enterprises to increase supplies distribution to ensure the protection of the living materials of the general public. Zhengzhou City organized large-scale supermarkets and supermarkets for fixed-point and routed distribution, and called for the delivery of reserve materials to ensure stable prices. The market supervision department has stepped up network monitoring and market investigation, and will not tolerate illegal acts such as price fraud, price collusion, price gouging, and hoarding.

At present, judging from the situation, the city’s daily necessities are in sufficient supply and are operating normally. The inventory of daily necessities such as meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits, grain and oil exceeds 400,000 tons, and the inventory of wheat, flour, rice, and miscellaneous grains exceeds 450,000 tons. More than 30,000 tons, can effectively meet the living needs of the city’s citizens.

Zhengzhou City has always paid attention to the protection of people’s livelihood under the prevention and control of the epidemic. Announcements No. 145 and 149 both emphasized that places such as supermarkets and farmers’ markets that guarantee the basic life of residents should operate normally under the premise of strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures. For supermarkets, farmers markets, couriers, takeaways and other staff, it is allowed to provide personal protection with the 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate and unit certificate, and enter and exit the temporary control area “point-to-point”. And notify the development zones, districts and counties (cities) to ensure the smooth flow of main roads.

In order to ensure the smooth transportation of important civilian materials inside and outside the city, the “Urgent Notice on Doing a Good Job in the Near-term Supply Guarantee” was issued, and more than 1,000 additional transportation vehicle passes were issued for the city’s key supply guarantee enterprises, and the qualification certificates of the supply guarantee enterprises were issued. Vehicles can pass through the bayonet with a pass and a 24-hour negative nucleic acid test certificate for daily necessities distribution.

Residential areas within the control area shall be designated as fixed receiving points, which shall be sterilized by community staff or volunteers and then delivered to the door of the residents; in the areas within the control area, after the materials arrive at the receiving points, they shall be dispersed and transported to various checkpoints, and the residents shall Picked up at the wrong time. At the same time, supermarkets are encouraged to enter the control area to set up temporary sales points to facilitate residents to buy.

This time, a small number of cases were also found in cleaning, security, courier and other personnel. In order to ensure the safety and living needs of takeaway and courier personnel, epidemic prevention and control measures have also been strengthened for these groups. Various development zones, districts and counties (cities) will use venues such as gymnasiums and express hotels to build more than 2 love stations that can accommodate more than 200 people, and open a certain number of nucleic acid testing huts to the public to create a closed loop for employees in takeaway, errands, express delivery, etc. Manage conditions, strengthen the frequency of nucleic acid testing, and strengthen management.

Guarantee hotline: 0371-67180381.

7. Some residents reported that the transfer of positive cases was not timely, and it was difficult for critically ill patients and dialysis patients to seek medical treatment. What measures will Zhengzhou take?

A: In order to effectively meet the medical needs of all citizens of Zhengzhou during the epidemic period, Zhengzhou, in accordance with the principle of “grading and classification”, has comprehensively guaranteed the lives and health of the people by strengthening organizational guarantees and standardizing the order of diagnosis and treatment.

One is fast shipping. Set up a special class for the transfer of new crown positive cases, optimize the transfer process, and coordinate and direct the transfer work. Emergency dispatch of medical staff and negative pressure ambulances to continuously strengthen the transfer force and enhance the transfer capacity. Establish a transfer information network, take into account factors such as patient age and physical condition, scientifically and reasonably arrange the transfer sequence, and continuously improve the transfer efficiency.

The second is emergency treatment. Consolidate the main responsibility of each medical institution, coordinate the deployment of medical resources, and ensure that the green treatment channels for fever clinics, emergency departments, dialysis rooms, pregnant women and pediatrics are unblocked. For critically ill patients, the “120” emergency center will give priority to dispatching vehicles to meet the medical needs of critically ill patients. Transfer patients to corresponding medical institutions with treatment capabilities, and the transfer of critically ill patients is not restricted by administrative regions within the city. For critically ill patients who need emergency treatment, a buffer medical area is set up in the emergency room, operating room, and ward, and rapid nucleic acid and antigen testing is carried out while actively rescuing. Medical institutions at all levels and various types shall not refuse diagnosis, shirk the blame or delay treatment on the grounds of epidemic prevention and control or lack of nucleic acid test results.

The third is to ensure smooth flow. All districts, counties (cities), sub-districts and townships (towns) are required to effectively ensure the emergency medical needs of the masses. The Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters has set up a special supervision class, and it is strictly forbidden to set up roadblocks, enclosures and bayonets on the roads around the hospital in the name of implementing epidemic prevention measures to ensure that the green channel for emergency medical care is unobstructed.

