Some trains are canceled at night

In the evenings and at night in May on the Stuttgart to Tübingen route, there are train cancellations and some rail replacement services: From Tuesday, May 9th to Thursday, May 11th, the IRE 6a from Stuttgart to Aulendorf via Tübingen will be canceled between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The same is expected to apply from Friday, May 26, from 9 p.m. to Friday, June 2, midnight. The reason for this is construction work and renovations. There are rail replacement services between Herrenberg and Tübingen on some journeys on line RB 63:

From 8.45 p.m. to 1.45 a.m., the journeys from Tuesday, May 9th to Thursday, May 11th, the night from Thursday to Friday is not affected. The nights from Monday, May 15th to Tuesday, May 16th and Tuesday, May 16th to Wednesday, May 17th are also affected. The reason for this is tamping work in the switch area. There will be rail replacement services between Tübingen and Metzingen on the RB 63 from 11.40 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Wednesday May 17th to Thursday May 18th. And also Wednesday, May 24 to Thursday, May 25 from 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.