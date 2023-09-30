Home » Something dangerous may happen in the United States starting October 1
Something dangerous may happen in the United States starting October 1

Something dangerous may happen in the United States starting October 1

The US government may announce it on Sunday, October 1, Closure if members of Congress do not reach an agreement on and approve the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

Last night, Congress failed to vote on the temporary budget bill for the United States that Republicans announced last Friday.

And if it doesn’t even reach Sunday A budget agreement would leave all government departments in the country without funding, and in this case, the risk of remaining without pay looms large and threatens more than 4 million government employees, until Congress and the president reach a compromise.

The following points summarize what awaits the United States if an agreement is not reached on the budget for the next fiscal year:

Government agencies and institutions will find themselves forced to reduce their work in key areas.

– There may be an interruption in the supply of products.

– Significant delays in public transportation and flights.

– Closed parks, mountains of garbage in the streets, and inoperable public toilets.

– Delays in processing cases by immigration authorities and courts.

– Closing education programs by government schools.

– Problems in issuing food and alcohol licenses.

Today, Saturday, the Senate is scheduled to attempt to pass a draft short-term budget to finance the government until next November 17.

It should be noted that over the past decade, lockdowns have occurred in the United States three times: 2013, 2018, and 2019.

