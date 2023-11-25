Something new and important…the final warning…the message has arrived…Biden-Netanyahu is a struggle for survival

Yamanat

Ahmed Musa

Israeli officials realize the importance of listening to the American administration and its dictates to get Israel and its “prestige” out of the mud and “quagmire” in Gaza and the “involvement” that brought it to this “spider gendarmerie” and “field defeat” that portends America’s worst defeat, a defeat that has been reflected on it, after… Its leadership is the management of the military and security war in the Gaza field and even in a few hundred meters, dead in the military sense, despite the fire belts and the carpet destruction of residential units in which health and religious centres, nurseries, schools, universities and even international complexes were not provided.

A gradual American decline on the paths of calm is matched by a worn-out Israeli military front on land seeking to save what was accumulated by the killing of innocence and the slaughter of defenseless civilians. What the Gaza fronts on the ground show and predict is that “Israel, which was defeated on the seventh of October, is entering a second October of a spider setback and lost weakness on the cusp of administration decisions.” Biden and his team are lost in their travels and roaming abroad, in Europe, in the Arab world, in the Gulf, and inside the pale Israeli Knesset, whose members are immersed in the illusion of its military, security, and intelligence leadership, and the stinking Yahoo, who is busy counting his dead after being lost between the jaws of the pincers of his captured officers and soldiers, to the sound of the roar of missiles and the sound of sirens, and the spectacle of the image of what he committed to him. Fast from the north of occupied Palestine with Lebanon to the entire area of ​​what he calls the “state” of Israel, and it does not end with Dimona and beyond, reaching the heights and depths of the occupied Syrian Golan, crossing to the Dead Sea and the deadly Yemeni messages, and perhaps the symbolism of the nineteen attacks of the resistance yesterday, which it began from Ras Naqoura on… Close to “Karesh”, it came to celebrate the killing of nineteen elite soldiers of the Israeli army, including the commander of the 54th Battalion in the Armored Brigade, and the entry of the bomb marches as a prelude to what came after and after… after, the battle of defense was transferred to the attack within a geographic area that had the same meaning and what it constituted. Shebaa Farms and its Lebaneseness.

The brigade and its battalions were crushed on the mainland of Gaza, destroying the fourth generation of the Merkava, joined by the wounded tiger, a legend and the pride of the Israeli military and armament industry, relying to compensate for its losses by bombing civilians in Gaza, killing and destroying them, even if some of them took shelter in international centres.

With the expansion of the areas of death in Gaza and the beating of children and women, the enemy’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, lies to his soldiers, saying: “We have achieved amazing results,” and they are indeed impressive with their atrocities and their inclusion of the term “Holocaust” and the genocide of two and a half million Gazans who are subjected to crimes against humanity and the “Holocaust” of Gaza.

To cool the fronts, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken launched several political salvos that put him on a peace mission during his visit to Tel Aviv and during his departure from Washington Airport to Ben Gurion. Blinken announced that he is currently working on a “plan” to reach “sustainable peace” and that he will focus in Israel on protecting civilians and will speak with Partners in the region stressed the need not to expand (…) the scope of the conflict, while American officials said that the Secretary of State “will put pressure on Israel for a temporary ceasefire,” a cease filled with fear of escalation and the opening of other fronts that will not stop at the Gaza borders, but rather go beyond them, passing through Syria, Iraq, and beyond. After the Yemeni and between them, in confirmation of the saying “unity of the arenas,” Washington hastened to beg for “truce,” even if its titles and names differed, as the head of exclusivity and the only decision – America – is at stake, and the sacrifice of its officers and senior military advisors and field technicians, killed and captured, in Gaza, passing through Syria, and not ending in Iraq, In addition to preventing the war from Gaza from turning into a regional war or a “mini-international” conflict.

The spectacle of the picture in the region, even if it is on a hot plate, is based on the dramatic field military developments in Gaza and southern Lebanon and the quiver of calculations being narrated today, Friday.

From resounding silence to a clear statement, the Secretary-General of H|Z|B Allah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, moves this afternoon as the enemy waits before the friend to “determine the paths,” according to the Hebrew media, while the Sayyed’s words are always clear through the arms of the resistance fighters present in the battle. Since the first outbreak of the Al-Aqsa flood on the road to Jerusalem.

According to observers, Al-Sayyid, after presenting an inventory of the “calculation of options” that establishes “new rules of engagement and a change in the deterrence equation,” there was silence and anticipation by the Israeli military, political, security and economic leaders, glued to the screens before the fronts, at a time when high-level international corridors and decision-makers began to mediate by sending signals and conveying messages. N|S|R|R calls on God to “think carefully before expanding into war.”

According to observers, N|S|R Allah’s speech will be at a high level after the Zionist persistence and rampant killing and destruction and an international and Arab silence like the silence of graves in the face of what is happening in Palestine. Therefore, the foundations in the chapter of the speech will be the deciding factor, based on the advanced field work on the various fronts and axes of The ballistic and winged missiles and the Yemeni marches are not the end of HZB’s recent march, recalling the previous identification of a “bank of targets within the Zionist entity” to be added to the fleets of American, Western and European warplane carriers and the “Karesh platform” without neglecting to mention the direct fighting. On the ground, in the “Israeli interior,” the Palestinian interior, and the occupied “Golan,” there is something new and important in the speech, carrying many warnings. What precedes the end of the paragraph, the message has arrived, and Biden-Netanyahu is racing in the struggle to survive.

It is not far from mediation and what some politicians are doing, according to high-ranking and effective diplomatic sources and references on the mediation line (…) A very important and secret message was conveyed from the leaders of the “axis of resistance” to the Americans, which Biden personally reviewed, which made him accelerate the pace of exerting great “pressure” on Netanyahu and his team, and made Biden quickly land in the Zionist entity and meet hastily with Netanyahu’s ministerial war team and military leaders, asking them and advising him on “mentality,” then Biden contacted Netanyahu more than once and sent him his Minister of War and National Security and put pressure on Netanyahu and put an end to the military operation that proved “the inability to Its feasibility did not come to fruition,” and sending Blinken and Kirby before him was only for the same purpose, and that Israel’s image was “shaken” globally and internationally and in international forums, and therefore Netanyahu must accept a card in Blinken’s sleeve that includes “preventing escalation and deterioration and proposing a humanitarian truce, opening the crossings for humanitarian aid and removing foreigners.” And the release of the kidnapped people.”

* journalist

Owner of the #MediaPressLebanon website

