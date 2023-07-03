Something that moves – breaking latest news

By: Sandra Beatriz Ludena

“Very good morning, ladies and gentlemen passengers.” That’s how he began to speak, who accused us with a sentence.

The sky this morning was gray, the bus was full, some were standing still, all staring and thinking lost in who knows what. However, the voice of a man, who stood in front, with a jar of infant milk formula, brought us back, suddenly.

“As you can see, I have nothing in my hands to sell you, just this desperation, that perhaps some of you will not want to buy it… No, because, all of you, you have a house to go to, a roof to cover yourself, a family and friends who to ask for help…”. He was almost irritating, because the man didn’t speak, he almost yelled.

“A few days ago I started this task, because I have a newborn baby, and I am here, where nobody knows me, I have nothing to feed my son, the mother cannot breastfeed. We stay where the night surprises us. We don’t have anything to eat, I haven’t eaten since yesterday and I’m hungry. You don’t want to be in my place, sure, you don’t want to be in my place. And you can’t stay like that, as if it doesn’t matter, you have to answer, this is for the brave, if you don’t help me, life will claim it from you”.

Now, we all heard him, some had their backs turned, but the words were like submachine gun bullets, attacking, some who were sitting down, were blushing. Those who had their backs closed their eyes, crouched down.

But, he was silent for a moment, knowing when to speak, when to be silent. And she came back, with another tone of voice. “Ladies and gentlemen passengers: all of us buy, every day, detailed accounts of injustice and death, miserable accounts of infinite cruelty, overflowing chronicles of madness, devastation and blood, reduced figures of the economic balance, in which we lose. All of us have breakfast every morning, the news of death, which has a greater role than life. But, nobody really cares, what we can do for each other. Do we love this morbidity, knowing that we are cruel?

And he continued: “I have not come to ask for charity, I have come to challenge you so that, instead of being distracted by misfortune, we are moved. Do you catch? It is not a matter of telling that they killed so-and-so, or that the neighbor was found dead yesterday, and recreating ourselves. It is about being moved, and telling that a man on the bus asks for help. And that several of us came to help him. Thank you very much for his attention, ladies and gentlemen passengers ”.

Almost all of them, as if by inertia, were looking for bills in their wallets, some took out coins, and others crouched down, before the courage of the insolent man, who passed by collecting the contributions. A true sentence, and something that moves.

