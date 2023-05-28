SOMETIMES IT HURTS MORE TO HOLD ON THAN TO LET GO « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, taken from the web) Sometimes we are so attached to what we believe should be, who we love and care for that we do not realize if it is reciprocal or not, we are used to asking or even giving and accepting just crumbs. We share with you this reflection shared by our follower Liby Zimmermann

It doesn’t matter how many times you try if you’re trying in the wrong place. If you only receive because you give, that’s not it. If they only call you when they need you, that’s not it. Look, here in the bad and the good, we are not for nonsense or to waste time with lost and exploited people.

If you feel alone being accompanied, that’s not it. If they don’t value you and don’t instill good value in you, it’s not there. If they don’t like you well, that’s not it. Do not accept crumbs from anyone, kisses are not requested, hugs are not begged, words are not begged. This is what someone who begged for a ‘hello’ with her hands together and her heart overflowing tells you. I nailed it, gentlemen. Reconsider and even if it hurts, turn around… life takes many turns and you will find what you are looking for in one of them. you will meet Jump the waves and fly in the infinite sky. If you feel like they turn you off, that’s not it. She lights a candle and makes a wish.

If you have to do a thousand pirouettes to fall well, that’s not it. Don’t conform to the molds that are the same, you are you. Go your way before they undermine your morale. Before the mine breaks and you can’t keep writing. You put the points and commas. Let no one give you a dictation. If you feel exhausted, that’s not it. Don’t expect the straw to break the camel’s back. Drink the life we ​​only have one and it’s very short. If they clip your wings, that’s not it.

Learn to say goodbye. For many it is a sad word, but sometimes it is a magic word.

You deserve more than you think. Where you are free, without masks, without filters, if you do not feel that you are free, it is not there.

