Home » Sommesse: Spalletti ‘difficult night, there’s a lot of bitterness’ – Football
News

Sommesse: Spalletti ‘difficult night, there’s a lot of bitterness’ – Football

by admin
Sommesse: Spalletti ‘difficult night, there’s a lot of bitterness’ – Football

“It was a difficult night, there was a lot of bitterness for what happened, the whole team was close to them and we will do so even when the spotlight goes down.”


The Italian coach Luciano Spalletti speaks on Sky’s microphones on the football betting affair involving Zaniolo and Tonali. “It’s right – he adds – to try to help them defend themselves for what the facts are, then justice should take its course.


We lose two champions, Zaniolo is an extraordinary player and clean of some defects on the pitch and now I’m talking about the pitch”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  News in the section of the site dedicated to opinions

You may also like

Hamas rejects Israeli warning to evacuate northern Gaza

Title: Donald Trump’s Self-Centered Foreign Policy and the...

Colombia lost to Uruguay and suffers a significant...

The Economic and Social Development of Jointly Built...

Anmil, the 73rd Day of Victims at Work...

Lawyer Oleksiy Ladin was detained in Crimea

North Korea Criticizes US Aircraft Carrier’s Arrival in...

Filmmaker Gustavo Nito Roa will launch the film...

Maxi seizure in Calabria, 3 tons of cannabis...

Erbaş: All Muslims need to join forces –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy