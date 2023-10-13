Sommesse: Spalletti ‘difficult night, there’s a lot of bitterness’ – Football

“It was a difficult night, there was a lot of bitterness for what happened, the whole team was close to them and we will do so even when the spotlight goes down.”





The Italian coach Luciano Spalletti speaks on Sky’s microphones on the football betting affair involving Zaniolo and Tonali. “It’s right – he adds – to try to help them defend themselves for what the facts are, then justice should take its course.





We lose two champions, Zaniolo is an extraordinary player and clean of some defects on the pitch and now I’m talking about the pitch”



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

