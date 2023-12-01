Son Dimitri was angry with father Jean-Marie after jumping restart Lijst Dedecker: “I was disappointed”

© BELGIUM

The cancellation of Lijst Dedecker’s restart has not caused a disturbed relationship between Jean-Marie Dedecker and his son Dimitri. The two said that in Gert’s table. “I was angry.”

Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 22:39

There was speculation for weeks last summer: would Lijst Dedecker return? It didn’t work out, despite a lot of work by father and son Dedecker behind the scenes. “Fuck, was my first reaction when I heard about it after a text message from a journalist,” said son Dimitri at the table with Gert Verhulst. “He sent that there would be a press conference on Thursday. I then called my dad and he told me. I was disappointed and also angry. We avoided each other for a month.”

“I couldn’t say it,” father Dedecker responds. “It was hanging by a thread.” Because he was so angry with the Vivaldi government, he wanted to throw himself one last time, he says. “My son jumped on the bandwagon. Peter Reekmans too, some mayors too. Eva De Bleeker also called my son.” And then there was Egbert Lachaert, who would make the switch from Open VLD with five or six people. “If there are enough people, we will go for it,” I said at a meeting on August 29. When Lachaert finally called that it was canceled, I made the decision.” And that meant: no Lijst Dedecker, but becoming party leader at N-VA.

“We didn’t get it done in time, I don’t think,” Dimitri Dedecker sees as the main reason. “If we had more time, we might have succeeded.”