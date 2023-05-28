Home » Son Heung-min scored his 104th goal in the last game of the EPL league at the dawn of the 29th, aiming for the UECL
News

Son Heung-min scored his 104th goal in the last game of the EPL league at the dawn of the 29th, aiming for the UECL

by admin
Son Heung-min scored his 104th goal in the last game of the EPL league at the dawn of the 29th, aiming for the UECL

▲ Son Heung-min. AFP Yonhap News

Son Heung-min, who is playing in the English Premier League (EPL), beats his idol Ronaldo in the last game of the league to aim for a tie for 31st place in EPL career scoring. Tottenham, to which Son Heung-min belongs, is also in desperate need of Son Heung-min’s goals and team victory as the direction of the Europa Conference League (UECL) ticket is different depending on the match result.

English Premier League (EPL) Tottenham will play its last game this season at 0:30 am on the 29th at Elland Road, the home ground of Leeds United. Tottenham advances to the Europa Conference League and Leeds is in this round with a bet on escaping the relegation zone, so a fierce match is expected.

In addition, in this round, Son Heung-min will surpass the record of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and challenge the record of tying for the 31st place in EPL career scoring.

On the 8th of last month, Son Heung-min became the first Asian player to score his 100th EPL goal, followed by his 103rd goal against Liverpool on the 1st, tying with Ronaldo for 32nd in scoring records and achieving a record of scoring 10 or more goals for 7 consecutive seasons. have done If Son Heung-min scores a goal in the last game of the league, he will overtake Cristiano Ronaldo and join Didier Drogba in 31st place.

See also  Pre-season: Manchester United beat Melbourne Victory 4-1!Without Cristiano Ronaldo's two-game winning streak, Martial scored in consecutive games_Right Foot_Restricted Area_Champions League

You may also like

Psychiatrist Yevhen Skrypnyk spoke about the specifics of...

Alias ​​”Cofla” demands to be transferred from jail...

Nanchang, Jiangxi set up a “scientist spirit propaganda...

Kosovo, a worrying escalation of violence / Kosovo...

Angry over his wife’s second election in Brazil,...

NATO believes “possible” accession of Sweden before the...

The fighters of the Royal Air Force: the...

He fell from the balcony while cleaning and...

Riosucio: the losses of peasants due to clogged...

Friday Golden Gala, Larissa Iapichino challenges the gotha...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy