Son of journalist Abigail Peña dies in Miami; Abinader gives condolences | AlMomento.net

Journalist Abigail Peña Mourns the Loss of Son in Miami

SANTO DOMINGO – Junior Abigail Peña Castaños, 32, passed away from a heart attack in the city of Miami, United States. He was the son of renowned Dominican journalist Abigail Peña.

The remains of Peña Castaños were laid to rest on Wednesday at a funeral home in Miami, Florida, and later cremated, as confirmed by his relatives.

President Luis Abinader expressed his condolences to journalist Abigail Peña and the family.

The passing of Peña Castaños is also mourned by his mother, Rita del Carmen Castaños, as well as his siblings Mabel, Alex, Gabriel, Randy, and Freily, among other family members.

Peña Castaños pursued a degree in journalism at Bloomfield College in New York and continued his education with postgraduate studies at the University of Seville in Spain.

Between 2013 and 2019, he worked as a presenter and reporter at television networks Cine Visión, Canal 19, and Radio Televisión Dominicana. At the time of his passing, he was employed as a real estate manager in Miami.

The Dominican journalism community and the larger media industry mourn the loss of Junior Abigail Peña Castaños. His contributions to the field and his life will be remembered and celebrated.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Peña family during this difficult time.

(an/am)

Share this: Facebook

X

