Son of Rodolfo Hernández denounced aggression due to political differences

Mauricio Hernández, eldest son of former presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández denounced through a video that he was the victim of a physical attack in a restaurant on the outskirts of Bucaramanga.

The event would have happened while Hernández was hanging out with his girlfriend in a fast food place, eating a hot dog when suddenly, a man approached him and began to comment on his father’s defeat in the presidential elections.

“Yesterday I was eating a hot dog with my girlfriend, anywhere in the city, and a person X, I don’t know, told me why we had sold the country and why we had given the country away,” said Rodolfo’s son Hernandez.

