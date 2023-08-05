Son of the president of Colombia will face process in probation

Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, and deputy from Atlántico, was sheltered on Friday, August 4, 2023 with the decision of probation, after insufficient reasons were found by Judge 74 Criminal with Function of Control of Guarantees, Ómar Leonardo Beltrán Castillo, to determine measure of security deprivation of liberty.

The young politician, who was charged with crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment, will not have a house for jail, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, but, on the contrary, will enjoy the right to be free; with the condition of appearing periodically before justice, in case he so requires.

“The office will agree, in your case, to those non-restrictive measures of freedom that will last throughout the process, after signing the commitment hearing (…) This is also requested in the cancellation of the arrest warrants of Court 16 of Guarantees”, indicated in his speech Judge Beltrán Castillo, who meticulously summarized the case in question.

This while the investigations are advancing to clarify the network of corruption of which he is accused; and after confirming to the accusing body that money of illegal origin entered his father’s campaign, apparently for drug trafficking.

For the judge, it is clear that in the case of the president’s eldest son there is no obstruction of justice, “due to the collaboration of Petro Burgos with the authorities.” Although the condition imposed by the togado is that he will not be able to leave Barranquilla (Atlántico), his place of roots.

However, “the precarious argumentation of the Prosecutor’s Office” made him choose to reject the request of the accusing entity to give Petro Burgos a prison sentence, tilted the scales so that the representative of justice released the deputy from Atlántico.

For his part, Daysuris Vásquez Castro, ex-partner of the young politician, and to whom the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data were framed, will also enjoy the benefit of probation, because he has been collaborating with justice; because she was the first to denounce the illegal behavior of her husband.

“Faced with Vásquez Castro, the appropriate measure was a non-custodial measure to the extent of the crimes committed. In the development of this request, it is also requested that he not leave Colombia and participate in political campaigns, “said the robed man, who agreed to give him this possibility.

“The office will agree in your specific case to those non-custodial measures that will last throughout the process, after signing a commitment procedure with the office,” Judge Beltrán added in his determination.

The detainees were being held in the bunker of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in Bogotá, since Saturday, July 29, 2023, when they were transferred from Barranquilla (Atlántico), where they were captured to answer for their alleged criminal conduct.

At the hearing, the judge certified copies to Petro Burgos and Vásquez Castro for the crimes of undue interest in the execution of contracts and false documents, due to the multiple contracts that they entered into, apparently irregularly, with the Government of the Atlantic , intended for care programs for the elderly.

Likewise, he asked to investigate Day Vásquez’s uncle, César Emilio Vásquez Buendía, for the alleged commission of the crime of front man, by lending his name for the purchase of house number 4 of the La Herradura condominium, located in the municipality of Puerto Colombia (Atlántico ); valued at more than 1,600 million pesos.

In turn, copies were also certified against the businessman Gustavo De la Ossa Vélez, who is the owner of the Fundación Conciencia Social (FUCOSO); that would have served as a facade for the subscription of millionaire contracts with the departmental entity.

And it is that the evidence presented by the prosecutor Mario Burgos, who exposed in detail what would be the criminal practices that would have Petro Burgos, the main protagonist of this story, in which he is accused of increasing his assets unjustifiably in close to $1,053 million pesos.

“The traceability of expenses of Petro Burgos and Vásquez Castro were brought to the fore, in proportion to the actual income of Nicolás Petro. It was possible to establish that there are assets in the heads of third parties,” said Judge Beltrán Castillo on the matter.

But also, the prosecutor indicated that Nicolás Petro accepted having received money from Santander Lopesierra, better known as the Malboro Man, and from Alfonso Hilsaca, the Turk, which were directed to his father’s campaign; but they ended up in his power. As well as Óscar Camacho, presented as a powerful businessman from Cúcuta.

“Mr. Petro Burgos provided relevant information that, until now, the Prosecutor’s Office was unaware of. Among them, the financing of the past presidential campaign of the current president, Dr. Gustavo Petro Urrego, and the money that entered said campaign; which, apparently, would have exceeded the minimum limits of the law,” Burgos said.

In this regard, up to now it is valid to highlight that it is only known that the interrogation of the politician was carried out with the Prosecutor’s Office, which took place on Wednesday, August 2, the day on which he refused to receive the president in the bunker, extended by about 12 hours. And in which the deputy was emphatic in saying that Gustavo Petro knew of the origin of the resources that supported his aspiration; without the body of evidence having been attached to the prosecuting body.

According to the judge, the designated prosecutor delivered abundant material, which included a timeline, from January 2020 to date, of the movements of Petro Burgos and Vásquez Castro; which allowed us to see the movements of cash that were an input for a lifestyle full of luxuries and money that the assemblyman had, who bought high-end homes and vehicles, as well as trips within and outside the country.

“The assets of Petro Burgos are unjustified in terms of their income. The defendant only had one income and income from another economic activity could not be determined, ”said the robed man.

At the hearing for the imposition of the security measure, Judge Beltrán Castillo also emphasized the way in which Day Vásquez carried out the “hacking” of Laura Ojeda’s mobile phone: current partner of the son of the head of state, for which he was charged the crime of violation of personal data; with the help of members of the National Police.

