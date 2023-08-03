Son Sook “Even if I’m born again…a theater actor, that one line is enough”[문화人터뷰] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of their debut, the creative play ‘Tohkata’



[서울=뉴시스]Actress Son Sook presents the play ‘Toccata’ as a performance commemorating the 60th anniversary of her debut. (Photo = Provided by Seenshi Company) 2023.08.04. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Jin-ah = “‘Theater actress Son Sook’ is enough for me. Even if I am born again, I will do theater.”

Actress Son Sook (79) will put on a performance to commemorate her 60th year in theater. Having lived as a theater actor for more than half a century, he still doesn’t know where the top is, he smiled, saying, “That’s art” and “I will continue to play until the end as long as I move.”

We met on the 3rd at a hotel in Seocho-gu, Seoul, and he said, “I have never been satisfied with my work so far. Whether it’s 60 years or 50 years, theater is always difficult.”

Dubbed the ‘godmother of the theater world‘, she has been through numerous works over the past 60 years. There are works that I would like to re-upload, such as ‘Sleep Mom’, ‘Merry Christmas, Mom’, and ‘Mother’, but I chose a new work for this performance under my own name. Bae Sam-sik’s play ‘Toccata’, written for Son Sook, brought him back to the moment of his first stage in 1963.

“After doing a play for a long time, the thrill of doing a new piece is gone. But for this piece, I started to get excited from the day I received the script. It’s very difficult for an old man to be excited. (Laughs)”

Born in Miryang, Gyeongsangnam-do, Sohn Sook has been gifted since childhood. A circus or gukgeuk that he could see once or twice a year in the countryside, where he could not enjoy culture right after the Korean War, shook his heart. My heart was racing in the audience, and I was very curious about the world inside the stage. The girl, who was unable to sleep at night, fell in love with the fun of reading serialized novels in the newspaper that her grandfather read and books brought by her older sister, who was 8 years older, and became ‘type addicted’.

When I was in my second year of high school, I was shocked to see American playwright Eugene O’Neill’s play ‘The Long Journey into the Night’ with a friend. I couldn’t easily get up from my seat after the performance was over because I was deeply moved by the stage I met in person rather than through a book. That’s how I fell in love with theater, and as soon as I entered Korea University, I received a love call from a theater club and took my first step as the lead character in the play ‘Triangle Hat’. The first stage and the first lines at that time are still unforgettable even after a lot of time has passed.

“My first line was, ‘Honey, where are you?’ I came on stage, and everyone in the audience had their eyes shining. I woke up and got over the crisis by shouting, “The actor who was a great senior is my husband (the late Kim Seong-ok). After the performance, Kim Gap-soon, then professor of English at Ewha Womans University, wrote a play review saying that a freshman in college was ‘the birth of an actress.’ I thought I became an actress from then on. (Laughs)”

‘Toccata’ tells the story of human-to-human contact. It is a work inspired by the severance of relationships and contacts during the COVID-19 era, the shock, sadness, and solitude left by a sudden death. Three people appear: an old woman who has left her old dog, a middle-aged man who is in critical condition after being infected with a virus, and a dancer. Rather than specific events, the monologue follows and focuses on the senses.

He said, “At first, I thought it was a monodrama or a read-aloud performance. But the more I read the script, the more I found (intent or meaning). The actors and the director are having fun, and the audience will be the same.”

He said that the more he chewed and practiced the script, the more it felt like the story of Sohn Sook himself, who has lived for 80 years. She said, “The days of love and splendid youth passed, and my husband left and the children grew up and left, so I remained alone and lonely. Looking at the work, many people will agree that it is my story.”

He highly praised, “There is a fragrance in the lines,” and he picked one passage that touched me in particular. After letting the old dog go, I eat, clean, and sleep by myself… It is a sentence at the end of a long line that tells the story of living alone. “There is a line at the end that says I want to turn off this old life. It’s like turning off a switch when you go to sleep at night. That word really resonated with me.”

A sudden injury in January made me look back on my life. She had to lie motionless for three months as well as postpone the ‘Toccata’ performance originally scheduled for March. She went from being wheelchair-bound to even starting to walk in about two months, she said.

“I felt a lot while being sick this time. I looked back on the course of my life to see if I had lived well. This year was a very difficult year. When I was bedridden in pain, ‘Tokata’ brought me back to my feet. As much as it caused trouble to many people, I felt a sense of responsibility to raise the curtain somehow, and the hope of getting up and putting on a play as soon as possible.”

Theater was also a lifelong ‘consolation’ for him. “Everyone has ups and downs in life. After being in a difficult reality, practicing and being immersed on stage, I forget everything. .”

