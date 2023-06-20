Home » Song prediction from artificial intelligence… He knew the hits
News

Song prediction from artificial intelligence… He knew the hits

by admin

In a new study, 33 subjects aged 18 to 57, who were fitted with rhythm and PPG heart rhythm sensors, played 24 recently released tracks selected by music publishers. After the auditory experiment, the participants answered questions about the songs they were listening to, such as whether it was disturbing, whether they had heard it before, and whether they would likely recommend it to their friends. Participants’ neural […]

See also  Zhengzhou: The highest temperature yesterday was 38°C, there may be showers in the next two days- Xinhua Net Henan Channel

You may also like

How e-cars and heat pumps should be integrated...

Promoting co-existence is indispensable for the development of...

Nine traffic accidents were registered in Valledupar during...

“Full-time sons and daughters”: Under the severe employment...

Old town remains a hurdle for wheelchair users

Punjab: Centers for transgenders and abandoned children established

In an unfortunate act of intolerance, a young...

Be part of the Atlassian Cloud Day on...

Released prisoners in Hungary are not allowed to...

Unheard! New Zealand withdrew from the match against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy