Song Zhiyong: Building the Soul with Learning, Enhancing Wisdom with Learning, Enhancing the Wind with Learning, Promoting Performance with Learning, Striving to Write a New Chapter of Civil Aviation in the Construction of a Powerful Transportation Country-China Civil Aviation Network

Song Zhiyong emphasized at the symposium for young cadres of the Civil Aviation Administration

Learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to promote morality, learning to promote performance

Strive to write a new chapter of civil aviation in the construction of a transportation power

“China Civil Aviation News” and China Civil Aviation Network reporter Xiao Min reported:On June 2, the Civil Aviation Administration held a symposium for young cadres of the agency to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the closing ceremony of the training class for department-level cadres. Song Zhiyong, secretary of the party group and director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, emphasized that young cadres of the Civil Aviation Administration should actively participate in thematic education, and focus on building their souls with learning, increasing their wisdom with learning, building a positive attitude with learning, and promoting their performance with learning, so as to earnestly implement Xi Jinping’s new era of China. The socialist ideology with characteristics has been transformed into a powerful force for firm ideals, tempering party spirit, guiding practice, and promoting work, striving to promote the high-quality development of civil aviation, and writing a new chapter in the construction of civil aviation as a transportation power. Cui Xiaofeng, a member of the party group and deputy director of the bureau, presided over the symposium, and Hu Zhenjiang, a member of the party group and deputy director of the bureau, attended the symposium.

At the symposium, the comrades of the party group issued certificates to the representatives of the instructors of the youth theoretical study group of the bureau, and 8 youth theoretical study models (individuals) and representatives of young cadres made exchange speeches.

After listening to the speech, Song Zhiyong put forward four requirements for young cadres to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to promote thematic education to go deep and solid. First, we must persist in building the soul with learning, and persevere in building a solid ideological foundation. We must strengthen our ideals and beliefs, comprehensively study and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, continuously enhance our political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional recognition of the party’s innovative theories, and strengthen our belief in Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics. Faith and confidence in realizing the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must forge a firm loyalty to the party, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, strictly abide by political discipline and rules, and take practical actions that are brave to bear hardships, difficulties, burdens, and risks Interpret loyalty to the party and walk the “first phalanx”. It is necessary to stand firmly on the people’s stand, always adhere to the “people-centered” development idea, and promote the resolution of practical problems in the people’s air travel based on job responsibilities. Second, we must persist in increasing wisdom through learning, and constantly improve political ability and work skills. It is necessary to continuously improve political capabilities, improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on civil aviation work and the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee into practical actions and reflected in work results. It is necessary to continuously improve the thinking ability, transform the world outlook, methodology, and standpoints and methods throughout Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics into our own scientific thinking methods, and enhance the scientific nature, predictability, initiative, and creativity of work. It is necessary to continuously improve practical ability, carry forward the fine style of study combining theory with practice, carry out in-depth investigation and research, improve the ability to solve practical problems in practice, and enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the people, and prevent and defuse risks. Third, we must adhere to the upright style of learning, and always maintain the attitude of acting as an officer and the true character of being honest and honest. It is necessary to establish a style of responsibility, to be brave in taking responsibility, to be good at deeds, to do a little bit of small things well, and to implement each specific task well; to develop a style of seeking truth and being pragmatic, to persist in doing things based on party spirit, to be loyal and honest, Work diligently and steadfastly, live a low-key and simple life, do one line, love one line, be dedicated to one line, do practical things, and seek practical results; be honest and self-disciplined, always self-respect and self-examination, self-police and self-discipline, keep discipline and rules in mind, and internalize them as codes of conduct. Always be in awe, guard against fear, and keep the bottom line. Fourth, we must persist in learning to promote performance and make greater contributions to promoting the high-quality development of civil aviation. It is necessary to learn and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on safe production and the spirit of important instructions on civil aviation safety work, consciously think and plan to promote civil aviation safety work from the height of national strategy and national security, and firmly hold the bottom line of aviation safety; Adhere to seeking progress while maintaining stability, coordinate development and safety, promote more precise and refined policies and measures, and help the industry to recover and develop steadily; actively participate in deepening the practice of civil aviation reform, adhere to problem orientation, open horizons and ideas, and actively offer advice and suggestions to promote civil aviation reform Constantly making new progress and new breakthroughs.

Song Zhiyong emphasized that helping young cadres grow up healthily is the unshirkable political responsibility of party organizations at all levels and party members and leading cadres. Party organizations at all levels should strengthen political leadership, integrate ideological guidance and regular discipline education into daily management and supervision, pay more attention to ideology and politics, pay more attention to education and training, and worry more about honesty and politics, and be guides and escorts for young cadres People; the agency discipline inspection committee should strengthen the supervision of young cadres’ ideological dynamics, work conditions, and compliance with regulations and disciplines, catch the small ones early, and prevent the passing of time; The working pattern of joint management by trade unions.

When hosting, Cui Xiaofeng pointed out that young cadres should conscientiously study and understand the spirit of this symposium, actively participate in thematic education, persevere in deepening theoretical study, persist in applying what they have learned, constantly temper their party spirit, strictly abide by discipline and rules, improve their ability and quality, and share the learning results It is reflected in the high-quality completion of one’s own work. Party organizations at all levels must adhere to strict management and love, attach great importance to the training, education, management, and supervision of young cadres, and better play the role of young cadres in the high-quality development of civil aviation.

The main responsible comrades of the various departments and units of the bureau directly, the trainees of the training courses, the tutors, team leaders and young cadre representatives of the various departments of the bureau and the units of the bureau participated in the symposium and the closing ceremony.(Editor: Wang Yaling Proofreading: Li Jiwei Reviewer: Cheng Ling)