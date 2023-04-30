Sons of Diomedes gather in concert

In the midst of his participation in the Unpublished Song category of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival, singer Diomedes Dionisio Díaz, son of the Cacique de la Junta, confirmed that he will be one of the guests this April 30 at the Vallenato party with Rocky Trujillo and The Sons of the Great.

This folkloric event will take place at the Bonita Club nightclub and will mark the reunion of one of Diomedes’ heirs with his family.

Trujillo leads this musical project, which began before the pandemic, and whose purpose is to help not let die the legacy of folklore references who are no longer there today, such as Diomedes Díaz, Jorge Oñate and Martín Elías, but also of others who are still in force such as Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón and Farid Ortiz.

BY: CULTURE/EL PILÓN