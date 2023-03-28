The Sonsonate mayor’s office began the Holy Week celebrations with the inauguration of a monument to the municipality. Said event was attended by Mayor Rafael Arévalo and different religious authorities. In addition, the first procession of Jesús Nazareno del Sagrado Corazón was held.

The Holy Week celebrations in Sonsonate stand out for the massive participation of parishioners and their high fervor, which transcends the borders of the department and the country. In this municipality, they carry out processions that attract tourists from all over the country and abroad.

Starting this coming weekend, thousands of Sonsonateans residing abroad and visitors from various countries will gather to participate in the Holy Week celebrations in Sonsonate.

It should be noted that the celebrations officially begin next Friday the 31st of this month with the procession of the Holy Via Crucis with the revered image of Jesus Nazareno and the Blessed Virgin of Dolores.