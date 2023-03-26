Home News Sonsonate commemorates 10 years as a religious cultural heritage of the country
Sonsonate commemorates 10 years as a religious cultural heritage of the country

The municipality of Sonsonate is preparing to commemorate 10 years since the celebration of Holy Week in the municipality was declared a Religious Cultural Heritage of El Salvador, by legislative decree on March 7, 2013.

The municipalities of Sonsonate, Izalco and Nahuizalco have the most emblematic celebrations in the country, among them: the procession of the Christs that has a journey of approximately 16 hours; the procession of the Holy Burial of Christ, recognized worldwide; and, the live representations of the life, passion and death of Jesus.

In addition to maintaining an active religious tradition, it is recognized nationally and internationally for its variety of festivities that take place throughout the year in honor of its patrons.

