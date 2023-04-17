Sonsonate increased tourism by 40% during Holy Week

Through social networks, the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, reported that, during Holy Week of this 2023, tourism in his municipality increased a large percentage thanks to the security strategies implemented by the Government.

“Today Sonsonate lives the best security climate like never before, during Holy Week, for example, tourism increased 40% and the last 2 cruise ships that arrived in Acajutla, the first stop for tourists was our municipality,” said the mayor. .

This is within the framework of the launch of the Works and Services Plan, where different projects for the development of the municipality will soon begin. “The central objective of this Plan is to respond to all the projects that I committed to in the electoral campaign and to the most heartfelt demands of the Sonsonateca family,” added the mayor.

