Sonsonate mobile clinic arrives in Sonzacate

This Thursday, the mobile clinic of the Sonsonate mayor’s office arrived at the central park of Sonzacate, providing top quality medical care to the inhabitants of the sector.

“Waiting to start bringing benefits to our now brothers from Sonsonate Centro would be a waste of time, for that reason we are already articulating efforts with the current mayors from the departmental capital to start these good changes and new benefits for all,” he explained. the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo.

After the approval of the reduction of municipalities at the national level, Sonsonate Sonzacate, San Antonio del Monte, Nahuilingo and Santo Domingo de Guzman, are part of the Sonsonate Centro municipality.

