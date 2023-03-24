Home News Sonsonate performs an ornamental day on the Ruta de las Flores
Sonsonate performs an ornamental day on the Ruta de las Flores

Sonsonate performs an ornamental day on the Ruta de las Flores

The Sonsonate mayor’s office held this Friday an ornamental day on the Ruta de las Flores, one of the most visited tourist sites by nationals and foreigners, prior to the Easter holidays.

“This day our teams watered the plants on the Ruta de Las Flores, this in order to ensure their growth and meet our objective of beautifying this important tourist destination where we will receive both national and international tourists this Holy Week” said the municipality.

Sonsonate continues to work hard to guarantee a good Holy Week festivities, in order to provide tourists with a different experience, starting from the visual.

